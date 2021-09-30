New Dubai genomic research hub to boost the UAE’s food security ambitions

A new advanced genomic research facility has been inaugurated at the Dubai headquarters of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to further genomic research on crops for sustainable food systems.

As a joint venture between ICBA and BGI, the world’s largest genomic research institution, the Desert Life Science Laboratory (DLSL) will help to fast-track the discovery and development of food and other crops suited to marginal environments.

Mariam bint Mohammed , Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, said: “The Desert Life Science Laboratory is a vital initiative and one that is a significant addition to the UAE’s food security efforts, as enshrined in the country’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

“Increased desertification as a result of climate change is expanding marginal environments, so finding crops with a food value that can not only tolerate but thrive in these environments is a strategic priority.”

She added: “The Desert Life Science Laboratory, through its advanced research into more resilient and nutritious crops, can assist other countries that have large marginal areas. This enables the UAE to play an important role in helping to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 2 – zero hunger by 2030.”

The DLSL will serve the needs of both public and private entities for various types of sequencing services in the UAE and other countries. It will conduct whole genome resequencing, genotyping-by-sequencing, metagenomics and transcriptomics.

Dr Tarifa Alzaabi, acting director general of ICBA, said: “Our goal is to provide solutions – from crops to technologies – to wide-ranging problems affecting agriculture and food production in marginal environments worldwide. With the aid of the DLSL, we hope to be able to serve better the needs of our stakeholders, including smallholder farmers, scientists, and policymakers, for such solutions both in the UAE and elsewhere.

“Not only will the DLSL facilitate research on breeding more resilient food and other crops, but it will also act as a hub for knowledge transfer.”

Dr Ren Wang, special advisor to the Chairman of BGI, said: “In today’s genomics era of plant science, the state-of-the-art equipment of the joint lab will also boost the exchange and collaboration between ICBA and China. There are about 100 million hectares of salinity-prone agricultural land in China. We are excited about the potential of the joint lab to help China to combat such challenges as climate change, drought and salinity to ensure sustainable agriculture and food security.”