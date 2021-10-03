Italy increases renewable energy component exports to UAE

Italy in the first half of 2021 increased its export of renewable energy components to the UAE by 12 percent, according to figures provided to Arabian Business by the Italian Trade Commission.

The overall trade figure is set to surge higher as Italy was named in the UAE’s 10X10 program that will look to boost bilateral trade with 10 countries by 10 percent annually as part of the broader economic and developmental Projects of the 50. The plan does not publicly stipulate a time frame.

Italy’s trade commissioner for the UAE, Oman and Pakistan, Amadeo Scarpa, said the country was selected “because we have the power of manufacturing”. Italy provides the UAE with pumps for its desalinisation plants, pressure reducers and solar panel components.

Italy already boasts that it is the number one trade partner of the UAE within the European Union 27-country bloc, earning that rank in 2020.

“In the first [half] of 2021, compared to the previous one, the total trade increased 41 percent,” Scarpa told Arabian Business. In 2020, there was EUR8.3 billion ($9.6bn) in total trade between the UAE and Italy.

Compared to 2019, trade rose 37 percent, and Scarpa said a “realistic forecast” for the second half of 2021 would be an 18-to-20 percent rise.

With Expo 2020 Dubai now open after being postponed a year to slow Covid-19’s spread, Italy id showcasing renewable technology, specifically on the fronts of environmental and food sanitation, waste water treatment, water treatment, dewatering equipment and energy systems, among others.

An AI-based software that helps monitor electricity usage and blockchain technology that tracks an export through the value chain to ensure authenticity, will also be showcased.

Expo 2020’s estimated impact is $1.9bn “in terms of the effectiveness of new investments, tourism, and exports, acting as the three main drivers which will impact Italy’s participation in the cultural event”, Scarpa told Arabian Business’s sister publication Construction Week, citing analysis from the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Amadeo Scarpa, Italy’s trade commissioner for the UAE, Oman and Pakistan.

“Italy has a very high potential of growth in the UAE. We are seeing an increase in our presence in the region,” Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, told Construction Week.

“Expo will be a vital step up in our participation in the Middle East, and we will ensure a remarkable increase in our partnerships with local companies. We are open to sharing our know-how, innovation capabilities in a very inclusive approach with other firms,” she said.

At Expo, Italy is focusing on the four Fs, Scarpa said – food, fashion, furniture and “FunFerrari”. Fifty-five Italian companies are present at the WETEX conference in Dubai, including small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, some of which were accelerated in Abu Dhabi’s Hub71.