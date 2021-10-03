Bilateral trade between UAE-Brazil up by a third

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Brazil increase by a third in the first eight months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

According to a report by state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE investments in Brazil exceeded $10 billion.

Brazilian vice president Hamilton Mourão, said: “We have very solid economic relations which can be seen in the growing flows of trade and investments. I see it as extremely positive. The UAE was Brazil’s third-largest economic partner in the Middle East in 2020, with bilateral trade reaching $2.8bn.

“This year we can see a strong increase in bilateral trade that reached $1.8bn in the first eight months [until August], it is plus 33 percent compared to the same period last year. So we are progressing [despite the global pandemic].”

As previously reported by WAM, Brazil-UAE bilateral trade in 2018 stood at $2.6bn, which went up to $2.81bn in 2019. The $2.8bn trade in 2020 shows that there was only a negligible decrease compared to 2019, although the global pandemic heavily affected the global trade last year.

Mourão explained that Brazil this year exported to the UAE, mainly poultry and meat, which constituted 38 percent of total exports, gold (17 percent), and beef (12 percent). In turn, Brazil imported mainly platforms and vessels (62 percent), petroleum (22 percent) from the UAE.

He said more than 30 Brazilian companies have operations in the UAE. “The number can go up and has to go up,” he said, however, figures related to Brazilian investments in the UAE were not readily available with him.