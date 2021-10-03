by Staff Writer

ADQ is said to take 50% stake in IHC’s Eltizam Asset Management

IHC issued shares worth $30.4m in Eltizam to ADQ as part of the deal, according to a source

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ will take a 50 percent stake in International Holding Co. unit Eltizam Asset Management, a person familiar with the matter said.

IHC issued shares worth AED111.6 million ($30.4m) in Eltizam to ADQ as part of the deal, according to a statement filed to the stock exchange on Sunday..

United Arab Emirates national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is chairman of both ADQ and IHC. IHC has been involved in numerous deals this year, with its assets ballooning to AED58bn ($15.9bn) in the second quarter, up 444 percent from the same period a year ago.

IHC shares have nearly quadrupled over the past year, making it the second-largest listed company in the UAE. Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, an IHC unit, is the largest.

