How innovation is at the heart of Dubai’s DP World and UPS partnership

Given that innovations such as the telephone or the ice cream cone debuted in past Expo world fairs, it is no surprise that shipping multinational UPS, working with Dubai-based logistics giant DP World, chose Expo 2020 to showcase its off-the-grid solar powered electric vehicles for the first time.

“As a company, we recently celebrated our 114th birthday and you do not stay in business that long without innovating,” said Scott Price, president, UPS International speaking at a press conference.

“As the global economy recovers from Covid-19, it is our fundamental belief that partnerships are the mechanism by which we gain acceleration and we truly do see that our partnership with DP World is an incredible opportunity to accelerate [innovation],” he continued.

The joint effort has allowed for the decentralisation of the charging system, eliminating the need for electricity in charging vehicles at Expo 2020 Dubai. During the six-month mega event, UPS will use the system to charge its fleet of solar powered electric vehicles, developed in collaboration with Arrival, at DP World’s FLOW Pavilion.

“Expo has provided a golden opportunity for us to build on the realities of today in order to realise the opportunities of tomorrow,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director of DP World.

“DP World is strongly committed to being a world leader in sustainability. UPS’s electric vehicles, supported by Arrival, represent the ongoing transformation of logistics and supply chain operations. The collaboration between UPS and Arrival will directly benefit customers looking for a reduction in cost, time and carbon footprint,” he continued.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival has pioneered a sustainable method of design and production for the vehicles, which includes the utilisation of recyclable composite panels, for example. It also relies on local microfactories for production, “a revolution in the industry”, explained its president Avinash Rugoobur.

Avinash Rugoobur, president of Arrival.

“We are really excited about the potential to bring local electric vehicle manufacturing to the region as well, creating job opportunities. Expo is where innovation and technology come together,” said Rugoobur.

“What we have here is an electric van, zero-emission, being powered through the sun and off-the-grid to deliver packages. This is a snapshot of the future, but we are doing it today and I think that is incredible,” he continued.

The UPS electric vehicle will complement some of DP World’s projects in Dubai, such as the automated container handling facility in Jebel Ali, said Bin Damithan.

“Dubai is the perfect city to promote such new and exciting ideas and through Expo 2020, we aim to build partnerships and inspire ideas in mobility, sustainability that will forge the world of tomorrow,” he said.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director of DP World.

The sustainable collaboration is closely aligned with the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and its Green Agenda 2030, as well as supporting a key growth engine of Dubai’s economy through the development of cutting-edge circular economy technologies.

UPS’s journey toward a less carbon-intensive future is enabled through one of the industry’s largest private alternative fuel and advanced technology fleets, and a ‘rolling laboratory’ of more than 13,000 vehicles that drive more than 1 million greener miles each business day.