Revealed: Communication platforms as-a-service to become $5bn business by 2030

Communication platforms as a service (CPaaS) is the new kid on the rise in the Middle East and Africa region, predicted to become a $5 billion business in the region by 2030, sector experts have said.

The emerging prominence of the social commerce channel within e-commerce and other new age digital models is what is driving the growth of CPaaS in MENA as well as globally.

The recent $125 million funding of Unifonic, the Riyadh-based leading CPaaS player, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Sanabil Investment, has triggered talks of imminent entry of more players and possibilities for more such investment deals involving local players in this segment in the near-to-mid-term.

“We see strong growth drivers in place for the CPaaS segment as our market research shows this opportunity could be worth $5 billion by 2030 if the right levers are pulled,” Sandeep Ganediwalla, Dubai-based managing partner of RedSeer Consulting, told Arabian Business.

“There is significant opportunity for local players in the [MENA] region, with the governments also looking to promote local entrepreneurs,” added the top executive of RedSeer, a global consultancy firm specialising in online services.

Significantly, the Unifonic deal is the first investment by SoftBank in a Saudi start-up and the largest-ever funding round closed by a Saudi start-up at any stage.

The business model of CPaaS players involves providing communication platforms hosted on the cloud that lets companies across sectors and sizes add voice, video and messaging features to their existing business software using APIs (application programming interfaces).

Start-ups and small-and-medium companies have been particularly major beneficiaries of the services provided by CPaaS players, compared to the larger companies, many of which have in-house platforms for such services.

“As companies like Xare, with 800,000 users across 159 countries, build global reach and scale, these platforms play a critical role in helping us reach and engage with our customers,” Milind Singh (pictured below), co-founder of Xare, told Arabian Business.

“They [CPaaS firms] also benefit from legacy businesses moving into digital and seeking customer engagement channels. In a sense they are the toll gate operators on highways, which are seeing increased traffic from all types of players and this helps them scale and grow,” said the co-founder of Xare, which operates a technology platform enabling ‘shared spending’ among families and friends of its customers across borders and within the same geographies.

According to latest research, the global CPaaS market is expected to grow from $5.9bn in 2020 to $20bn in 2025, whereas its growth in the MENA region is expected to be much faster with a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) between 35 and 40 percent.

The most prominent channels in CPaaS currently are message and voice-based services, which have maximum use cases and high adoption, accounting for about 70 percent of market share.

Currently, the majority of the MENA market is dominated by global players including Twilio, InfoBip, Vonyage and MessageBird.

However, local players have of late been establishing a strong foothold in the region, with Unifonic estimated to process over 10bn transactions annually, making it by far the largest local player in CPaaS.

Cequens, another local firm, which started out as an SMS provider and then became a CPaaS provider, has more than 1,000 customers and offices spread across Egypt, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Morocco and Pakistan.

“We estimate the current market share split between global and local players in the region of 60-40 in favour of global players,” Ganediwalla (pictured above) said.

According to the RedSeer market study, many global players have recently been expanding to the MENA region, while few others are seeking partnerships with telecom companies to aggressively expand their operations in the region.

The study also revealed that some of the major SMS players in the region, such as DataSlices and SMSala, could possibly expand to provide a CPaaS solution.

Customer engagement and experience is the most prominent area of application of CPaaS currently, with chatbots, chat integration and alerts among the offerings that are widely used.

Ganediwalla said CPaaS is being used across various industries and sectors as these players offer many business models that cover all aspects of digital communication between a company and their customers.

Currently, the user sectors mainly include financial services, retail, hospitality, real estate and healthcare.