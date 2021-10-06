How Abu Dhabi is ready to take title as MENA capital for MMA

Having won the battle to become the undisputed international home of UFC, Abu Dhabi has now set its sights on challenging for the honour of being the MENA capital for MMA.

And Fatima Saeed Al Baloushi, deputy director, Abu Dhabi Events Bureau, at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, told Arabian Business she is delighted that the upcoming Abu Dhabi Showdown Week (ADSW) will welcome a Covid-respecting crowd into the Etihad Arena later this month to witness the fight action first hand.

She said: “Abu Dhabi has ambitions to become the MENA capital for MMA and the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will only enhance that mission with a series of events and activations leading to the much-anticipated UFC 267 at Etihad Arena on Saturday, October 30.

“Our data shows the huge appetite for the sport from within the UAE, and also from fans outside the country, who recognise Abu Dhabi as the international home of UFC.”

Tickets for UFC 267, which will see fan favourite Jan Blachowicz defend his lightweight title belt against the number one contender Glover Teixeira, sold out in less than two weeks, with further tickets released in order to meet the huge demand.

“The rush for the tickets reflects the level of trust in Abu Dhabi and its ability to host mega events in a safe environment,” said Al Baloushi.

Abu Dhabi gained global acclaim for safely hosting two UFC Fight Island (pictured below) editions during the pandemic, with huge health and safety bubbles created for athletes, their entourage and media. While fans returned for the UFC Fight Island Triple Header in January.

Al Baloushi said: “This represents the latest milestone in our efforts to welcome the world to experience the rich and diverse offering of culture, sport, leisure, entertainment, and attractions in a safe and healthy environment.”

Ticket holders for ADSW will be given the change to attend open workout sessions featuring UFC athletes as well as the pre-fight press conference and weigh-in events. In addition, UAE Warriors, the UAE-born MMA promotion is hosting two events on October 28 and 29 at the Jiu Jitsu Arena.

“We have worked closely with local authorities, Abu Dhabi government departments and our UFC partners to ensure as many fans as possible can attend the various activations during the week and the headline UFC 267 event on October 30,” said Al Baloushi.

Etihad Arena will be adhering to the latest guidelines issued by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), including social distancing between seats, mandatory wearing of masks at all times in the venue, sanitization stations around the venue and contactless payment solutions.

All ticketholders aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination on their Al Hosn App at designated entry points and a negative PCR test result done no more than 48 hours previously. Spectators aged 12-to-15 must show a negative PCR test result conducted no more than 48 hours before the event time.