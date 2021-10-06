Online car buying platform CARS24 to invest $100m in the UAE and GCC

Launched in the UAE in April, e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24 is set to invest close to AED367 million ($100m) in the UAE and GCC countries.

The investment will be used to build one of the largest refurbishment hubs in the region, creating more job opportunities in the UAE and other markets. It will also be used to scale up the company’s technological framework, an important factor given the rate at which commerce is moving online.

“We are delighted to deepen our roots in the UAE, one of the most progressive and technologically advanced nations in the world,” said Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf region, CARS24.

“Technology is at the heart of everything that we do at CARS24, and the country’s tech-focussed vision deeply resonates with us. The company aims to shoulder the government’s vision of creating a state-of-the-art technology ecosystem, by taking the entire car-buying process online. This we believe is the future. A significant portion of these funds therefore will also be directed towards scaling up the organisation’s technological framework,” he continued.

Within five months, the company has recorded sales of close to 1,000 plus cars and 100 percent of transactions were conducted online.

“Today, we have a massive assortment of cars and more importantly, we own these cars. Looking at our past growth curve since May this year and with our current investment plans, CARS24 is well poised to scale an even higher growth trajectory by the end of 2021,” said Gupta.

Consumers in the UAE are known to change their cars within three-to-four years on average as compared to the rest of the world, where people change cars every eight-to-nine years, according to research.

“Over the last few months, we have seen people replacing their cars with most customers looking for an upgrade through the pre-owned car market. As per published reports, a major percentage of consumers in the UAE market still preferred Japanese and Korean brands followed by American and European cars,” said Gupta.

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf region, CARS24.

“Sedan remains the preferred choice for a more affordable segment, below AED50,000 but demand for SUVs has grown much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Close to 40 percent of the market still remains under the AED50,000 budget, while the AED50,000 to AED 100,000 segment has grown and now accounts for 30 percent share, powered by the demand for SUVs,” he continued.

In September, CARS24 raised AED1.2 billion ($327m) in series F equity funding, nearly doubling its valuation to AED6.75bn ($1.8bn).

The round was led by DST Global, Falcon Edge and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from Tencent and existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds.