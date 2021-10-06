UAE businesses see revenue surge on horizon as hiring efforts hot up

UAE companies expect revenues to surge by up to 50 percent in the next year, and hiring and investment in staff is also forecast to get a boost as Covid-19 recovery continues, according to new research from HSBC Bank found.

Three out of four companies in the UAE expect to hire staff in the coming 12 months, the HSBC survey of more than 2,000 global businesses found. Those surveyed rank the anticipated ‘battle for talent’ as crucial to delivering on ambitious growth plans.

“The companies involved in our research in the UAE are targeting roughly 25 percent revenue growth on average over the next 12 months and eight in 10 of them are already making significant investments in hiring, upskilling, or training,” said Daniel Howlett, regional head of Commercial Banking for HSBC in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“The future working environment is still taking shape and it is already clear to executives that the changes to come are likely to have a profound impact on both the engagement of staff and the profitability of the companies that people choose to work in.”

Ninety-seven percent of business leaders in the UAE agree that optimal working arrangements in future would include a form of remote working, closely in line with the views of their global counterparts, at 95 percent.

More than half are supporting employees with digital skills training (52 percent), while 44 percent are providing work life balance programmes to prepare staff for the future of hybrid working.

“The business community in the UAE is one of the most dynamic in the world, always quick to adapt to changing business environments, which makes this prioritisation of employee well-being, training, skills development and flexible working a clear indication of the global trend,” Daniel said.

Forty-seven percent of business leaders said salary remains a key factor for attracting and retaining talent in the UAE, but executives are increasingly focused on the views of staff who see hybrid working arrangements boosting growth and organisational culture.

UAE businesses are focusing on upskilling their workforces in four primary areas: managing and supporting staff wellbeing (47 percent), management and leadership in hybrid environment (41 percent), cyber security (40 percent) and environmental, social and governance frameworks (ESG) (38 percent).

Companies in the country are the most confident globally about driving innovation in product and customer service (67 percent) over the next 12 months, and 74 percent are optimistic about achieving their priority of improving customer experience, third highest globally after Mexico (77 percent) and China (77 percent).

“It’s great to see that product and service innovation is front-of-mind for UAE’s business community, which is particularly relevant when bearing in mind that Expo 2020 – the global showcase of innovation and ideas that shape the world in which we live – has just begun here in the UAE. Innovations that create opportunities, drive mobility and nourish sustainability are key themes at Expo 2020 Dubai and they align well with what UAE businesses say will enhance their competitive advantage regionally and globally,” Daniel added.