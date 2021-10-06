Dana Gas boosts collection from Iraqi Kurdistan, Egypt

Dana Gas PJSC, the Middle East’s largest private sector natural gas company said its nine-month collections from Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI) and Egypt have increased 102 percent year on year to $256 million (AED938m).

This is up from $127m (AED466m) in the same period during 2020 when Covid-19 wrecked global energy markets.

Dana Gas, which owns a 35 percent interest in Pearl Petroleum, saw its share of collections from sales of condensate, LPG and gas in the KRI jump 77 percent to $131m (AED480m) in the first nine months of 2021 as compared to $74m (AED271m) in the same period the previous year. In Egypt, Dana Gas collected $125m (AED458m) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to $53m (AED195m) received in the same period of 2020, representing a 136 percent increase.

“We are pleased with the improvement in our collections this year, which have been supported by a strong rebound in commodity prices. Continuing timely payment of invoices and the settlement of outstanding receivables is key to providing us with the confidence to carry on with our expansion plans in the KRI and Egypt,” Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, said.

The KM 250 project is the first stage of a two-train expansion project at Pearl Petroleum’s Khor Mor plant that aims to boost total production capacity to approach 1 billion scf/day. Pearl Petroleum recently signed a $250 million financing agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to support the Khor Mor gas expansion project, which is on track for completion in April 2023.

In the first quarter of 2021, Dana Gas reported their net profit increased 41 percent compared to last year, totaling AED88 million ($24m), attributed to higher production in Iraq’s Kurdistan and a reduction in finance cost due to lower borrowings in quarter one 2021 as compared to quarter one 2020.