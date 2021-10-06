GITEX Global poised to drive international technology ecosystem

GITEX Global x Ai Everything is returning for its 41st edition at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 17th-21st October as the UAE prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything will once again unite international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech and immersive marketing.

These themes will be explored across six events – GITEX GLOBAL, Ai Everything, GITEX Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania – which will collectively create an unrivalled global tech spectacle.

New initiatives supporting young entrepreneurs, women in tech and tech developers will make their debut at the event, as GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything bids to support innovators from across the world.

GITEX Future Stars, one of the world’s largest tech startup events of 2021, will host over 700 startups from more than 60 countries along with a network of more than 400 international investors and VCs, and will put an increased spotlight on the transformational potential of Fintech and Blockchain.

GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything follows the announcement of the UAE’s Projects of the 50, which will deliver new national initiatives that will enhance innovation, digital economies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, and will celebrate the region’s digital transformation achievements in a landmark year for the country.

Marking the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything will spotlight the technology visions, initiatives and collaborations of government leadership across the Middle East and Africa regions through a marquee platform.

The inaugural GITEX GLOBAL Leaders’ Vision conference will feature ministerial-level dialogue on technological accomplishments, collaborations and initiatives that will redefine the region, and will spark influential dialogue on the emergence of innovative economies across the GCC and Africa, with each day of GITEX dedicated to a specific national or regional technological roadmap.

At this year’s show, a comprehensive range of digital leaders will participate in regional events for the first time exclusively through GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything, including Terminus, the AIoT firm redefining smart cities; Stripe, the world’s top Fintech unicorn; Zoom, the videoconferencing platform that enabled remote work during the pandemic; Snowflake, the pioneering unicorn who reinvented cloud data solutions; and TeamViewer, whose software is installed on more than two billion devices.

GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything will be the only major tech event in the world in 2021 to feature every major technology player, trend and vertical, hosting technology leaders including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Huawei, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Intel, Avaya, Honeywell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Red Hat, Etisalat, du, Lenovo and Cisco, covering sectors including smart cities, cybersecurity, the data economy, mobility, healthcare and telecoms among others.

Meanwhile, GFS will host international pavilions from countries including Japan, South Korea, Nigeria, Brazil, Poland, Bahrain, Oman, India, Portugal, Hungary, Israel, Sweden, Serbia, Ukraine and Pakistan, as well as the largest ever show presence from France and Italy, who will be bringing over 50 startups to the show, while GFS will also host a cluster of startups hosted by The World Bank.

GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything visitors will hear from over 450 leaders live on stage at its international conference lineup, with over 350 hours of thought-provoking discussion.

To reinforce the region’s building blocks of creating homegrown technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, the first ever GITEX YouthX youth engagement programme will contribute to the cultivation of young tech talent with a creative programme aimed at bringing them closer to the practitioner ecosystem.

The programme offers four pillars to engage students from high school to post-graduate level,including its Unipreneur initiative, which will give startups from universities including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and UAE University the opportunity to engage with leading international investors and government-level experts; the Youth X Bootcamp, a curated programme of workshops and inspirational sessions to inspire young minds; Teens in AI, the culmination of a multi-school hackathon offering school teams the chance to present to the global tech ecosystem; and GITEX High Flyer, the programme which will give 100 university students the chance to win internships with innovative companies including Avaya, GM, and Majid Al Futtaim.

Supporting the need for increasing opportunities for female tech leaders, GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything will host the global finals of the TiE Women pitch competition, where female-led startups from more than 40 cities will pitch on stage for cash prizes, mentorship and investor networking opportunities.

“GITEX GLOBAL is a super connector that creates thousands of meetings and business opportunities for them, and our other exhibitors and visitors, playing a vital role in the international technology ecosystem. The UAE’s leadership understands the importance of a creative and sustainable digital economy, and the Projects of the 50 will empower future human capital development and a new cycle of economic, social and political growth,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, DWTC.

To continue the conversation about innovation and digital transformation, visit GITEX Global! Click here to register.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net