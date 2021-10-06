GITEX 2021: HID Global to show why access to secure physical and digital places is critical

HID Global, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is focused on empowering businesses with solutions to help them securely access physical and digital places. Its technology powers trusted identities of the world’s people, places, and things.

At GITEX this year, HID Global will be showcasing their Secure Issuance (SI) and Identity Authentication Management Solutions (IAMS) products and solutions that will help businesses adapt to the ‘new normal’.

Stacey Donahue, Senior Vice President Marketing & Corporate Communications, told ITP.net: “As businesses adapt to the current hybrid working, secure physical access is a prime area of interest and concern. Crowded entryways, elevators and shared working spaces are a threat to safe social distancing. Credentialing processes that come with high human-to-human contact are also a cause for concern.

“Technology has played an incredibly invaluable role in helping business continuity during the pandemic. As some form of normalcy returns to the world, shows like GITEX gives technology providers a platform to showcase their innovations to a wider audience and demonstrate the value of their contribution to helping businesses and economies function in challenging situations.

“It is also an opportunity for end-users to explore solutions that can positively impact their businesses. It is a special opportunity to interact with our customers and partners face-to-face again. We look forward to reconnecting with thought leaders and influencers in the industry while highlighting our solutions that secure access to physical and digital resources, as well as streamlining card issuance and personalisation.”

Talking about the trends in her industry, given the hybrid work situation, Donahue said: “From HID Global’s perspective, access control plays a critical role in creating a safe back-to-work strategy. Organisations must leverage contactless physical access technologies – including mobile credentials along with Bluetooth solutions – as well as implement location services and visitor management tools to provide employees with an experience that supports a healthy and safe work environment.

“The security and identity management market is very dynamic, especially over the past year. In response to the pandemic, we have seen demand for mobile, location services, and access solutions accelerate, especially as employees begin their return to the office in various parts of the world. As a whole, the industry also continues to experience a wide range of consolidation, including mergers and acquisitions.”

HID Global, which has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries.

Donahue said there are several technologies in HID Global portfolio that could help Middle East organisations deal with the situation forced by the pandemic, and for the foreseeable future.

“Today’s organisations utilise a plethora of applications and systems to support the work they do. For those charged with implementing and overseeing access control, these are extraordinarily challenging times,” said Donahue.

“As the remote workforce increases, businesses must deploy strong multifactor authentication (MFA) protection to ensure only authorised users have access. HID’s versatile MFA portfolio goes beyond providing secure login access. It allows IT teams to configure a complete ecosystem to improve security and offer ease from a management perspective.

“When it comes to securing IoT, HID is a pioneer of securely connecting manufacturing and facilities equipment, medical devices, inventory, and many other physical assets to local and web-based business applications using identification and sensing technology.

“We’ve extended our security applications into new operational procedures as a secure next step to ensure workplaces are safe employees to return to the office or operations floor. HID Location Services delivers an IoT Enterprise Enablement Platform to meet the newly required policies outlined by governments and health agencies around the world.

“HID provides organisations a secure and digital solution to address social/physical distancing, contact tracing and hand hygiene that leverages real-time location (RTL), proximity-based location services and cloud technologies to empower a safe working environment for employees and visitors while adhering to regulatory mandates. It also allows organisations to measure performance, enable quantifiable accountability and gain real-time insight into a historical trail of interactions through data intelligence and analytics.”

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net