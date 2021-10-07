GITEX 2021: Spire Solutions to focus on securing digital assets in MEA

GITEX 2021, the world’s most global tech event, is focusing heavily on cybersecurity this year with the Middle East & Africa’s leading cybersecurity VAD Spire Solutions as one of its main partners.

Spire has been the Official Distribution Partner of GISEC (also organized by DWTC) since its inception and this is its first time at GITEX.

Spire’s main theme for the event will be ‘Securing Middle East & Africa’s digital assets’, which is in line with regional goals and the main theme of GITEX – ‘Creating a bolder digital future together’. Spire will showcase several niche solutions and services by featuring its technology partners such as Elastic, Gigamon, XMCyber, Corelight, Sectrio and Spire Data.

Elastic Security for enterprise search, logging, observability, security, and analytics

Gigamon to enable network visibility, packet analysis, and traffic brokering

XMCyber to break the critical path in the attack kill chain

Corelight for network detection and response platform

Sectrio for proven OT, IoT, IT, and 5G converged network protection

Spire Data to clean, structure, analyze, visualize, and monetize data

Cribl for better observability data to deliver control and flexibility for logs, metrics, and events

Spire’s Founder & President Sanjeev Walia said “Along with technology and digitisation conversations, cybersecurity has taken the centre stage regionally as digital initiatives face the risk of failure if associated digital assets are compromised. Also, regional mega events such as Expo2020 and Fifa2022 are proactively focusing on cybersecurity. With such developments, events like GITEX become imperative to showcase the latest solutions to current and emerging challenges and connect the industry together. We will emphasise on proactively securing digital assets and work together with our partners and customers to enhance the regional cybersecurity landscape.”

As part of thought leadership and content, Spire’s line-up of speakers James Spiteri, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Elastic Security will present on SIEM and XDR; Kiran Zachariah, VP -Digital Security at Sectrio will explain how to secure critical OT environments; Mike Heredia, VP EMEA and APAC at XM Cyber will share practical tips on breaking the critical points of ransomware attacks; Karthik Ramakrishnan, Sales Engineer, META, Corelight will elaborate on respond to alerts and incidents; Tausif Sayyed, Director, Data Analytics at Spire Data will showcase how to gain better control and flexibility over security data.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net