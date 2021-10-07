GITEX 2021: Check Point promises a serious fight against the ‘ransomware pandemic’

Calling the modern times as ‘ransomware pandemic’, Check Point Software Technologies are hoping to become the deterrent of choice for the Middle East organisation as it showcases a portfolio of nearly 80 products at the GITEX Technology Week.

According to the company’s ‘Threat Intelligence report’, an organisation in the United Arab Emirates is being attacked on an average 311 times per week in the last six months.

Speaking to ITP.net, Country Manager Ram Narayanan, explained: “Today’s security landscape is more complex than ever before. With cyber threats becoming more difficult to determine and amend, having a complete view and understanding of the network can prevent cyberattacks.

“We are now experiencing a ‘ransomware pandemic’ and see attack after attack dominate headlines. Hackers have gone after businesses across various industries making it one of the biggest security threats we face. Aside from ransomware, we are also seeing an increase in the number of cyberattacks in general such as phishing attacks, spear phishing, man in the middle (MitM) attacks, denial of service or distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

“Although we are amid the 5th generation of cyberattacks which include large scale, multi-vector mega attacks targeting businesses, individuals, and countries, businesses are trying to protect their IT environments against current attacks with traditional security technologies. They are stuck in the world of 2nd and 3rd generation security, which only protects against viruses, application attacks, and payload delivery.”

At the GITEX, Check Point will showcase a range of 80 products and technologies that have been organised into three main pillars:

Check Point Harmony, which protects remote employees, their devices and their internet connectivity from malicious attacks, while ensuring secure, remote Zero-Trust access at any scale to any corporate application.

Check Point Quantum, which is a complete network security solution for every organisation, perimeter, and data centre, encompassing IoT Nano-Security to Terabit super-networks.

Check Point CloudGuard, which sets the gold standard for securing critical cloud workloads, both public and private. It offers cloud posture management, serverless security, and a new generation of Web Application Firewalls powered by contextual AI that secures APIs, Web applications as well as hosted and on premise web servers.

Narayanan added: “Check Point Software is committed to support and be part of global platforms such as GITEX to showcase expertise and reach out to our customers. We will be highlighting our Infinity portfolio of solutions and educating attendees on the current threat landscape. Check Point Infinity portfolio of products focuses on those technologies and capabilities that will provide uncompromised security.

“Check Point Software Infinity-Vision is our unified management platform which controls Check Point Software Harmony, Check Point Software CloudGuard and Check Point Software Quantum. Powered by the world’s largest threat intelligence network, Infinity-Vision centrally manages organisations’ security architectures to mitigate attacks effectively in real time, close security gaps, and reduce total cost of ownership.

“It consolidates management of multiple security layers, providing superior policy efficiency and enabling teams to manage the security of the entire enterprise through a single pane of glass, spanning networks, cloud, mobile, endpoint, and IoT devices.”

Natayanan said Check Point was delighted to be back for tech shows like GITEX, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“GITEX is a prominent event in the region which facilitates networking with the channel partners as well as customers. It is an important opportunity to put the tech strategies into action and to find the right solutions to grow the business,” said Narayanan.

“Being one of the world’s biggest technology event held live in-person, it gathers the apex exhibitors and visitors from all sectors which provides an opportunity for recognising new business deals, networking, and future-empowering innovations.

“This year’s GITEX will comply with the highest level of hygiene standards to provide exhibitors and visitors with a safe environment for the event. We are looking forward to showcasing our expertise and reach out to our partners and customers.”

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net