GITEX 2021: British data security company Galaxkey to showcase its solutions

Galaxkey, a holistic data security solutions provider worldwide, has announced its participation at GITEX 2021 to present its most advanced data protection solutions for enterprises in Dubai between 17th and 21st October.

Commenting on the participation at one of the biggest events in the world, Galaxkey CEO, Randhir Shinde, said: “Our business has exponentially grown over the last couple of years, and Middle East has been one of our main focus regions. We are delighted to participate in GITEX, as it will provide us an opportunity to interact with leading regional decision makers and influencers. The convergence of so many stakeholders under one roof itself is very promising and we are expecting a major boost through GITEX this year.”

Galaxkey is exhibiting with its partner AmiViz in Hall 1, Stand H1B1 at Dubai World Trade Center. Representatives from both UK and Dubai offices will be present throughout the event, and are looking forward to meeting and speaking with existing and new customers, and partners.

Galaxkey’s Middle East and Africa business is managed from its Dubai office.

With its comprehensive platform providing a unique combination of “security – simple usage – economic pricing”, Galaxkey solutions meet enterprise requirements across a spectrum of protecting unstructured data – email encryption and control, file/folder encryption and secure sharing, digital workspace and electronic document signing.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net