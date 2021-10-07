GITEX 2021: Attivo Networks to spotlight the importance of credential protection

The company aims to leverage the mega tech event as a platform to engage in meaningful conversations with its channel partners and customers. According to Attivo Networks the show will provide a good opportunity to get the dialogue started on the new security category, Identity Detection and Response (IDR), to educate the region about the importance of credential protection against potential cyber-attacks.

In an exclusive interview, Ray Kafity, Vice President – Middle East Turkey and Africa (META) at Attivo Networks, discussed the crucial role that IDR solutions play in the hybrid era and why GITEX Technology Week is an important platform for the regional technology industry.

Why does GITEX Technology Week remain an important event for the region despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

This event is a true celebration of the technological achievements in the Middle East and will serve as a benchmark to the future of technology within the new cyber landscape. After a lengthy hiatus from physical events, GITEX 2021 is a welcome change and a testament to the resilience of the technology sector in overcoming the challenges wrought in the past year and a half. Technology proved to be the propeller of the economy during times of uncertainty and tech shows such as GITEX 2021 remind us of the impact the sector has had on the world.

As organisations increasingly move towards hybrid environments, why is it crucial for them to bolster their security strategies?

With hybrid work models come security risks. While organisations have had to up their game in cybersecurity, attackers are taking advantage of distributed workforces to get inside the company network. This has been the cause of many network breaches, resulting in ransomware and other types of cyberattacks and extortion. By adopting cybersecurity solutions focused on detecting intrusions and derailing attacks before it becomes a problem, businesses can remain competitive and assure that their operations are not disrupted. As there is currently a gap in companies’ identity protection strategy within the hybrid work model, businesses that deploy Identity Detection & Response (IDR) solutions will remain competitive. IDR solutions’ popularity in 2021 results from the increasing need to detect identity theft, privilege escalation, and lateral movement threat activities.

How is Attivo Networks enabling regional enteprises to embrace a ‘bold digital future’?

Attivo Networks is in awe of how Middle Eastern enterprises embraced digitalisation and extend our support to protect them from cyber-attacks. With our suite of identity security products and solutions including our Identity Detection and Response (IDR) and Identity Threat Visibility Bundle, companies can step in to the future by embracing technology in their operations in a secure manner.

You can visit Attivo Networks at their partner CyberKnight’s stall at Hall 1-D25 during GITEX Technology Week. Continue the cybersecurity conversation at GITEX Global 2021, register here

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net