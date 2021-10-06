‘We overcame Covid-19’, says Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

“We overcame the Covid-19 crisis and learned many lessons from the experience. As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” said Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, according to state media WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that three factors have mainly contributing to bringing life to normalcy: the availability of the vaccines; the continuity of testing; in addition to the availability of some of the latest treatments in the UAE and some other countries worldwide.

#MohamedbinZayed: We overcame the #COVID19 crisis and learnt many lessons from the experience. As life in the #UAE begins to return to normal, we thank God #WamNews pic.twitter.com/eQm1sRrGWR — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) October 6, 2021

Average daily cases in the UAE have fallen well below the 500 mark, and 84 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Yesterday 156 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

Things in the Emirates are slowly returning to normal after one of the world’s strictest lockdowns was introduced early in the pandemic to stem the spread.

He also thanked the field and medical teams on all their efforts that have been and still being made to bring the pandemic under control, expressing his appreciation for the response and cooperation of the members of the society who have helped in overcoming the dangers of the pandemic and lessening its impact.

Also on Wednesday the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi granted more than 500 doctors the Golden Visa for their role on the pandemic’s front lines. The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi to global talent and investors. It provides successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years, with holders permitted to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor. A wide range of visa options are available to all applicants working, creating, studying, excelling and investing in the emirate’s key sectors, including healthcare.