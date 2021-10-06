Dubai free zone JAFZA sees 40% growth during first half of 2021

DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) witnessed growth of nearly 40 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2021, taking the total number of companies to more than 8,700.

Some of the industry segments in Jafza observed a significant rise in figures, with machinery and equipment witnessing an increase of 188 percent, vehicle and transport seeing a 100 percent surge and retail and general trading growing by 78 percent.

Jafza is a leading source of FDI inflow into the emirate, accounting for 23.9 percent of total foreign investment.

The free zone generated trade worth $104.2 billion in 2020 – 32 percent of the total trade value of Dubai.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World UAE & Jafza said: “Jafza plays an integral role in leading Dubai’s trade sector as a regional and global business and logistics hub of choice. We are proud of our achievements as they come at a time when the world economy is witnessing a slowdown.

“Most importantly, we owe our success, in part, to the proactive approach, innovative policies and stimulus packages by our wise leadership. Our achievement proves our grit and determination, showcasing our commitment to being at the forefront of Dubai and the UAE’s success story.

“The sustained growth of Jafza since its inception is an indication of its ability to leverage key market dynamics and create numerous opportunities for customers in the most challenging times.”

Last week, DP World chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (pictured above) said he expects supply chain bottlenecks that have rattled global trade flows to continue at least for another two years.

“The global supply chain was in crisis in the beginning of the pandemic,” Bin Sulayem told Bloomberg TV in an interview at Dubai Expo 2020. “Maybe in 2023 we’ll see an easing.”

DP World is one of the world’s largest operators of marine ports and inland cargo terminals, stretching from gateways in London and Antwerp to hubs in Africa, Russia, India and the Americas.

It recently announced a string of deals as it attempts to become a more diversified, integrated logistics company.