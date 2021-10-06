by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inLatest NewsUAE

Merger completed to create the UAE’s largest steel and building materials firm

Arkan Building Materials Company confirms the legal completion of its merger with Emirates Steel Industries

by Staff Writer

Arkan Building Materials Company, a UAE-based construction and building materials company, on Wednesday confirmed the legal completion of its merger with Emirates Steel Industries.

The announcement follows a shareholder vote in August and the receipt of all regulatory approvals, a statement said.

The combination of Arkan and Emirates Steel creates the UAE’s largest steel and building materials company with plans for growth in the UAE and internationally, it added.

The transaction provides significant revenue diversification for the combined group and marks the first time that investors have access to a steel producer on a UAE public market, the statement said.

Emirates Steel is owned by General Holding Corporation (Senaat), part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies.

Under key terms of the offer, Arkan issued to Senaat a convertible instrument, which converted into 5.1 billion ordinary Arkan shares.

The group said it is well placed to scale and grow, create new business opportunities and ensure that homegrown manufacturers are “at the forefront of driving a sustainable, diversified national economy”.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.