Dubai’s DAFZA sees H1 trade growth of 34% despite Covid disruptions

The Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has announced that its contribution to Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade for the first half of 2021 reached 11 percent.

Trade in the free zone grew 34 percent compared to the same period last year to reach AED77 billion, with a trade surplus of AED6.2 billion.

Imports recorded a growth of 44.5 percent, reaching AED35.4 billion, while re-exports grew 24 percent to AED40.8 billion and exports saw a 501 percent growth.

DAFZA said the strong growth figures, achieved despite disruptions to the movement of goods, trade chains and economic cycles due to the pandemic, demonstrate the agility and proactivity shown by the UAE and Dubai in spurring recovery through innovation and strong support for investors and businesses.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of DAFZA, said: “We’ve overcome the pandemic’s challenges by creating opportunities and strengthening our resilience as well as supporting businesses in easing the impact of Covid-19 as well as assisting them in resuming growth.

“DAFZA has worked with diligence to tide over the repercussions of the pandemic with plans aimed at achieving specific targets. DAFZA’s H1 results reflect the world’s trust in the UAE’s trade ecosystem and a return to its rapid economic growth momentum.”

He added: “Dubai is on track to achieve its foreign trade target of AED2 trillion over the next five years. To realise this, it is strengthening foreign connections and adding 200 new cities to its network of global trade partners. In addition, DAFZA is continuing to grow its trade movement, with more strategic initiatives that elevate its services, customs facilities, as well as investment and commercial incentives.”

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni (pictured above), director general of the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, said: “We were able to turn the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities and continue our efforts to raise the quality of services offered to businesses, investors, merchants, entrepreneurs and companies headquartered in DAFZA.

“We will continue to work to increase these numbers in line with the leadership’s directives to expand the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade over the coming years.”

In terms of commercial partners, China was first at 30 percent with a trade value of AED23 billion in the first half of the year, representing a growth of 70 percent compared to the same period last year.

Iraq came in second at 7.1 percent with AED5.4 billion, followed by India at 4.6 percent with AED3.3 billion while DAFZA’s trade with Turkey saw a five-fold growth in the same period.