Black Friday sales this season projected to mop up $6bn

Black Friday sales – a critical online event in the retail calendar in MENA – are projected to see a jump of 30 percent and mop up about $6 billion this year, according to the latest market research.

The annual sales event, which was first launched by Souq – now Amazon – as a three-day online only event, has now expanded to over six weeks of the last quarter of the year.

This year’s Black Friday sales are slated to be kicked off from the first week of November, with Friday, November 26 to be the D-day.

The event has been gaining popularity year-after-year, accounting for about 20 percent of annual online retail sales in the MENA region, the report by RedSeer Consulting said.

More than 80 percent of online shoppers are expected to make a purchase this Black Friday season and spend more, across categories, the report added.

The market research also revealed a major shift of late in the share of product categories during the annual online sales bonanza.

“In the previous years, Black Friday was predominantly considered an electronics sale event as consumers planned their technology purchases during this time of year. However, in the past few years we see this trend shifting as the remaining sectors have caught up in terms of market size,” Sandeep Ganediwalla, Dubai-based managing partner of RedSeer Consulting, told Arabian Business.

“Much of this is owed to growing online retail maturity in the region, as consumers have become increasingly comfortable with shopping online across various sectors,” Ganediwalla said.

Fashion, grocery and home sectors have increased in size and now take up about 65 percent of the Black Friday market share, as per RedSeer’s study.

This effect is more pronounced in the fashion sector where consumers prefer to buy from well-known retailers such as Max, Centrepoint, H&M and Zara, the report said.

“Several sectors have developed immensely during the past decade. E-grocery is an example of this explosiveness, whereby supermarkets now offer fresh goods delivery. This form of instantaneous delivery drives sales as well as sector growth,” according to Phillip Smith, Group digital director at Kamal Jamjoom Group.

The online sales event has also been seeing a shift in terms of the participants, the report said.

“In the past, e-tailing horizontals were the primary source of Black Friday deals for consumers in the region. In a span of three years, omni-channels are estimated to have more than doubled their market share, which is expected to reach about 35 percent in 2021,” RedSeer said.

“Omni-channel players in the region are playing a more significant role now in the Black Friday sales,” the report added.

Private labels have also been hogging the limelight at the Black Friday sales season of late, RedSeer said.

“Private label focus is high among e-tailers and consumers also are showing good acceptance of these offerings, rather than being solely dependent on established brands. This will greatly help better margin realisation for e-tailers,” Akshay Jayaprakasan (pictured below), engagement manager at RedSeer, said.

The report also revealed a stark change in consumer behaviour moving towards better experiences across the value chain during the Black Friday sales season, with the influx of buyers from diverse ages and income brackets making for a very distinct consumer landscape compared to the previous year.

“In many ways, this can also be attributed to the pandemic as most people were restricted to online purchases, naturally shifting more eyeballs towards the online sales space during Black Friday,” the report said.

According to RedSeer, the market is now ripe with consumer awareness and is abundant with experienced users courtesy of last year’s extraordinary rise.

“The core need is no longer where the biggest promotions are as consumers now look beyond the price tag. Strong purchase and delivery experience, product variety, exclusivity and availability are some of the factors that will drive consumer adoption this sales season,” Raja Sekhar Alturi – master principal retail solution consultant at Oracle, said.