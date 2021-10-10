Entry to Saudi’s two holy mosques for vaccinated only

Visitors to the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in Saudi Arabia must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The directive, which was issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, comes into force from Sunday.

It means that permits to perform Umrah and prayers in the Grand Mosque and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque, will only be issued to people who have received two doses of the kingdom’s approved coronavirus vaccines.

A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, said: “Umrah performers who have completed the reservation and issuance of a permit to perform Umrah, prayer, or visitation and yet to take the two vaccination doses, must ensure taking the second dose 48 hours before the date of the permit to avoid cancellation, taking into account that the appointments to take and complete the vaccine doses at the vaccination centres throughout the kingdom are open to all.”

Since the start of August, getting an approved vaccine has been mandatory for citizens and residents to enter all places, activities, events, government and private facilities, or use public transportation.

Saudi Arabia has reported almost 550,000 cases of coronavirus in the kingdom since the onset of the pandemic, while over 8,700 people in the country have died from Covid-19.