Over half of UAE customers are willing to leave their current bank, survey reveals

Over half (55 percent) of UAE customers want to switch to a new bank and 66 percent stated that they are actively looking for new bank offers, according to the ‘2021 Consumer Sentiment Study in Banking’ by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

High interest rates, unfulfilled needs, and poor customer service were cited as the top reasons deterring consumers from resuming with their banks. Alternatively, factors such as excellent customer service, superb digital experience, and strong brand reputation were cited as reasons that would compel customers to recommend their banks to others.

“Two-thirds of survey respondents proactively search for offerings that provide better value and over half would not be hesitant before opting for a different bank altogether. These tendencies illustrate the competitive nature of retail banking today, with many customers across different income categories changing banks over the past year,” said Mohammad Khan, partner at BCG.

The study surveyed over 2,000 respondents in the UAE to gain a further understanding of the evolving retail banking segment. It also revealed that over 20 percent of UAE consumers changed banks within the last 12 months.

Digitisation

On the industry’s rapid shift towards digitisation, the study found that branch visits declined by 5 percent compared to last year, while mobile and online banking usage increased by 10 percent, with 88 percent of customers now willing to open a digital-only bank account.

“Retail banking is much like every other sector from a consumer standpoint. Due to acceleration of digital transformation, they now expect empowerment and convenience through the provision of seamless services,” said Markus Massi, managing director and senior partner at BCG.

“This is reflected by such a high willingness to open digital-only accounts, which is a trend we do not anticipate receding. Simplicity and personalisation are other benefits that resonate with audiences nationwide, both of which are easily attainable through fast bill payments and the multitude of offers now being presented to customers.”

The report also revealed the most appealing features of digitally driven banks, which includes instant account opening, easy bill payments, and personalised offers, with instant virtual credit cards and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payments also beginning to gain traction.

“Leading banks offering excellent service via digital have set the latest industry benchmark, and this is something those currently behind should aspire to emulate not only for customer retention and attraction purposes but also for brand development,” commented Khan.