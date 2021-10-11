UAE capital launches coding school 42 Abu Dhabi

42 Abu Dhabi is the first GCC campus of Paris-based 42 Network of coding schools and has been opened in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, said: “As part of Abu Dhabi’s vision to foster a diverse, inclusive and world-leading education ecosystem, 42 Abu Dhabi represents a new milestone in our leadership’s strategy to nurture tomorrow’s leaders today.

“This pioneering new school will provide an additional educational platform to build digital skills and a homegrown, future-ready workforce equipped to lead the technology-driven economy of the 21st century.”

The school offers tuition-free, peer-to-peer learning and has been given initial accreditation by the National Qualification Centre.

Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, said: “42 Abu Dhabi reflects Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to developing a digitally aware and technology-driven generation of young professionals who are not only technically skilled, but are also pushing the boundaries of digital innovation.”

42 Network of coding schools opened its inaugural campus in Paris in 2013 and has since equipped more than 12,000 students around the world with essential digital and business skills.

As part of the selection process for 42 Abu Dhabi’s inaugural cohort, 401 candidates took part in a trio of pre-selection ‘Piscines’ between May and August. A pool of 225 candidates successfully passed the 26-day immersive tests and joined 42 Abu Dhabi last month.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

UAE nationals comprise 43 percent of the inaugural cohort.

Of the UAE national candidates, almost three quarters (70 percent) are women.

Expatriate student enrolment stands at 57 percent.

Almost all (93 percent) of the students live in the UAE.

Of the total number of students, 60 percent are men, and 40 percent women.

More than three quarters (81 percent) are aged 18-30.

Last month, the UAE announced plans to attract 100 of the world’s best coders to the country – every day. Launched as part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign, the ‘100 Coders Every Day’ programme was launched by Omar al Olama, minister of state whose portfolio covers artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work.

He said: “We aim to attract 100 of the top global coders to the UAE every single day, 365-days-a-year, adding 3,600 coders every single month and having 36,000 coders-plus every year.”

It builds on the announcement earlier this year of the UAE’s National Programme for Coders, which was aimed at attracting and training more than 100,000 coders, propelling the country forward as a digital hub and addressing the shortage of talent in the tech-sector.