MENA PR professionals reveal mental health concerns

Almost 60 percent of public relations (PR) professionals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have revealed their organisation is not doing enough, or less than what is needed, to support the mental health of their employees, according to a new report.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) MENA Mental Health Report, found that 44 percent of respondents have not had any communication from their employer about mental health in the last 12 months, and that just 15 percent feel ‘completely supported’ by their employer on this issue.

It also finds that 36 percent of people who faced a mental health problem in the last 12 months did not speak to anyone at their workplace about it – a figure which rises to 41 percent of women, and dips to 33 percent among men.

However, 79 percent of those who did confide in a colleague or manager said they were satisfied with the response.

Francis Ingham (pictured below) MPRCA, director general of the PRCA, said: “It is clear that the mental health impact of Covid-19 is not going away quickly even if we have, I hope, now seen the worst of this pandemic.

“I’m very proud that PRCA members across the MENA region, and indeed around the world, are taking the issue of mental health seriously. I hope that this report will help even more of them to do exactly that.”

Other findings in the report, a joint project between PRCA MENA and YouGov, include:

42 percent (in 2020: 41 percent) of respondents say that the pandemic has worsened their mental health, with 28 percent saying it has improved it

10 percent (2020: 8 percent) say that they have had a mental illness in their life, with younger people more likely to have been affected

Pandemic has also hit profession’s physical health – 17 percent (2020: 9 percent) of respondents have had Covid-19, and 21 percent (2020: 12 percent) have lost a loved one to the virus

Increasing numbers of respondents never or rarely find time to exercise (2021: 36 percent, 2020: 31 percent), one in four (25 percent) still struggle to find time to relax

A large majority (81 percent) say they would be comfortable talking to a co-worker with a mental health problem

Many respondents (60 percent) are likely to speak to a colleague if they experienced a mental health issue in the future

Hayley Clements (pictured below) MPRCA, general manager, PRCA MENA, said: “Since PRCA MENA produced its first Mental Health Report in October last year, I’ve had a number of conversations about the importance of this topic in a profession that is exciting, rewarding and even glamorous at times – but can also, as we all know, be draining and stressful. It’s good to know that the industry is taking the topic seriously.”

The report draws four conclusions, which PRCA MENA hopes will prompt discussion among its members and the wider PR profession in the region. Those conclusions are: