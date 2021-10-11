Zayed University, Al Fardan Exchange team up to accelerate Emiratisation push

The move comes amid a push in the UAE to boost Emirati employment in the private sector, with nationals typically opting for roles within the public sector.

Under the new agreement, 100 Emirati students and alumni-a-month will be offered free online training programs in anti-money laundering, identifying fake currencies, and risk management.

“With such an emerging industry that uses technology to improve activities in finance, we are sought to train students and alumni and prepare them to become adaptive pioneers for the future of this sector,” said Hassan Al Najjar, a member of the Zayed University Council and founder of Infocus Media.

“Universities are key drivers for graduates to select private sector jobs over public and motivates them to start their own entrepreneurship journey. With such collaborations and partnerships, we can educate students about the possibilities and opportunities they can grasp by joining a more dynamic sector, which will definitely escalate to their overall skills and experiences and foremost improve the UAE’s economic development,” he added.

Last month, the UAE said it would spend AED24 billion ($6.5bn) on a package of benefits and subsidies designed to make private sector jobs more attractive for nationals, as part of the country’s ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign.

“At Al Fardan Exchange, we have already started the process of hiring and training UAE nationals within every department of our organisation, with a keen focus to develop specialised skills that will serve the candidates well throughout their professional careers,” Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, said.