Why UAE-based luxury-gifts retailer is moving into F&B concepts

Marking its UAE debut in 2014 with a single flower shop in Abu Dhabi, Forever Rose London has bloomed into a thriving luxury-gifts retail business with recently launched cafes to complement the experience and drive further footfall.

With an outlook of disrupting the traditional model of the floral sector, Ebraheem Samadi, founder and CEO of Forever Rose, introduced the Bella Rose, a long-lasting type of rose, sourced from Ecuador, which he collaborated with Disney Arabia’s release of Beauty and Beast for.

Following the success of Bella Rose, and after introducing several lines of long-lasting flowers, Samadi introduced fragrances, chocolates and candles, becoming a one-stop luxury items gift-shop.

“Our brand resonated with customers and this is why we thought we would test its power with jewellery, for example. It was more of an experiment to see if someone would buy an AED10,000 necklace from our shop and we sold out from the first week,” explained Samadi.

“It was then that we realised that we have a high net worth demographic of loyal customers who believe in the brand,” he continued.

Forever Rose has recently shifted into F&B, launching Forever Rose café – with floral inspired drinks and desserts – in Abu Dhabi, followed by a Dubai location, which Samadi signed on during the pandemic last year.

“People were advising me against signing a café concept during the pandemic, but I went ahead anyway because I believe Dubai is a resilient city and will bounce back from any crisis. My belief was correct and we beat Abu Dhabi’s numbers by 60 percent, although it was doing well,” explained Samadi.

Around 20 percent of space in Forever Rose’s cafes is dedicated to retail and they are typically adjacent to a Forever Rose retail shop, driving footfall into it from the café, explained Samadi.

“This combination [of adjacent café and shop] has increased our retail sales by 40 percent,” said Samadi.

Ebraheem Samadi, founder and CEO of Forever Rose.

“Our cafes draw footfall because people like to gather in them and experience a different environment – you can’t get that experience delivered to your home. Once customers are in the café, they remember an occasion they have to get a gift for and then it is convenient for them to visit our retail – or they are simply attracted by the display,” he explained.

Next for Samadi is a bridal lounge and café in Abu Dhabi’s Galleria Mall, which will feature bespoke creations by Italian and Middle Eastern designers. He is also working on Forever Rose café in Qatar, set to open in January, and a new café concept based on speciality coffee.

When it comes to e-commerce, Samadi believes it is important to have a presence online for customers who cannot physically come to stores, but that “keeping the balance between the traditional way of doing business and moving into the more modern way is important”.

“I just came back from signing a deal in Madrid that I had been negotiating online for six months without getting anywhere concrete. But when we met and sat with each other, we developed a trust-level, it is much easier to do that in person,” said Samadi.

“Tech will always be part of our lives for its convenience, but it won’t overtake in-person meetings in many cases,” he continued.