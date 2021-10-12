How sustainability could be key to winning ‘the war on talent’

As businesses globally plot their full return to the office, employee wellbeing remains at the top of their agendas.

With the past year having redefined global expectations and standards for health and wellness, particularly regarding public and shared spaces, Rob Devereux, CEO of Brookfield Properties in the Middle East, told Arabian Business that sustainability in the workplace could be the key to attracting and retaining talent, as well as improving employee wellbeing.

As sustainability becomes an increasing concern for individuals, the need for office spaces to be environmentally conscious now goes beyond being just a preference, believed Devereux.

“There’s really a heightened focus on climate change and the impact we as individuals and corporates have through our carbon footprint on the environment. I think we’re a lot more conscious,” he said.

“Individuals want to work for companies that are value-oriented and do their part in making a positive difference in the world, and the same applies to buildings where people work.”

Adding to its substantial list of sustainability credentials, ICD Brookfield Place has been recently WELL Health & Safety rated, marking it as the largest office building in the MENA region to receive this accolade.

The WELL Health and Safety ranking, introduced by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), is considered one of the most important benchmarks for buildings, and focuses on improving the health of its users, as well as optimising the environment from the design phase through considering various elements, such as air, light, and energy efficiency.

“It’s a certification that we display in our building to show that we are committed to the highest standards of health and wellness,” he shared.

Rob Devereux, CEO of Brookfield Properties in the Middle East.

Changing employee expectations

While traditional approaches to wellness have always existed in the workplace, Devereux believes that they are no longer sufficient in satisfying the demands of the younger workforce that is reshaping the wellness economy and its growth.

He explained: “Working in a sustainable, healthy building really generates a much more positive attitude and happier people who are more productive. This especially applies for the younger workers who have a heightened awareness of climate change, and consequently, companies have to be far more outspoken and committed to environmental change.

“Once employers commit to sustainable and green buildings, that helps them in their mission to attract and retain talent.”

The pandemic has also played a part in redefining the function of the workplace, with employees expecting a ‘lifestyle workplace’, serving both business and social purposes.

ICD Brookfield Place has been recently WELL Health & Safety rated.

“With the rise in zoom fatigue, workplaces really need to provide space for people to connect. Ultimately, humans are social beings and we need to connect and collaborate – we are most innovative when we are with our peers and colleagues,” said Devereux.

Buildings are now expected to serve more fundamental roles pertaining to culture, wellness and the various tenets of sustainability, he added.

A leader in sustainability

ICD Brookfield Place is currently the tallest and largest LEED platinum building in EMEA, the highest rating that is awarded by the US Green Building Council for green buildings. This rating proactively addresses greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, water use, indoor air quality, and other impacts.

On ICD Brookfield’s approach to sustainability, Devereux said: “It is about creating value for our tenants and helping them achieve their sustainability targets, as well as trying to reduce the cost of occupancy through energy savings.”

With buildings being responsible for 39 percent of global carbon emissions, ensuring sustainability was at the core of ICD Brookfield Place’s design was imperative, shared Devereux.

“It’s really important for owners and landlords to walk the talk,” he emphasised.

ICD Brookfield Place is currently the tallest and largest LEED platinum building in EMEA.

“We drove down the energy consumption of the building by 30 percent below industry standards through the construction of the building. We actually had to commit to ensuring that at least 70 percent of construction waste can be recycled to avoid landfill pile up.

“We are now working with industry experts to prepare a net zero carbon roadmap for us as well, so that we can work towards being net zero as a building,” Devereux added.

Located at the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), ICD Brookfield Place is one of Dubai’s largest commercial property buildings and home to 160,000 square feet of dining, retail, and community spaces including private member’s club, The Arts Club.

Along with advocating for physical health and wellbeing, the building promotes positive mental health through its community hub space, Niche. This collaborative space was developed to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of tenants by providing workshops, influential talks, and a place to take respite and recharge throughout the day.