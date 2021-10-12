UAE chosen as the country most Arab youth would like to live in for 10th year

For the tenth year in a row, the majority of Arab youth (47 percent) selected the UAE as the country they would most like to live in, results of the 13th ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey indicated.

The country is most associated with its growing economy and wide range of work opportunities – both scoring 28 percent (multiple answers permitted), followed closely by its clean environment and the safety it provides, the survey further revealed.

“The UAE has long been regarded as a beacon of hope and stability in a region more readily associated with political turmoil and conflict and the nation continues to surpass expectations in more recent times, particularly for its ability to withstand the economic shocks arising from Covid-19,” said Sunil John, president, MENA, BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW, speaking exclusively to Arabian Business.

“As anyone visiting the Expo 2020 Dubai will testify, the country is reinventing itself as one of the most strategic global hubs. At the same time, it is strengthening multilateral ties and forging closer bonds with neighbouring countries. The country promotes a new Arab model of how government and society should interact, which is underpinned by another finding of our survey that 100 percent of Emirati youth said their voice matters to their leadership,” he continued.

Sunil John, president, MENA, BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW.

Around half (46 percent) of youth surveyed also said the UAE was the nation they most wanted their own country to emulate, followed by the US (28 percent), and Canada and Germany (both on 12 percent).

“The data reflected in the 13th ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey indicates a shift is pulsating within the region; one that bends toward a more hopeful outlook for our youth, yet confirms a series of profound changes currently underway,” said Yousef Al Otaiba, ambassador of the UAE to the US and UAE Minister of State.

“A rising spirit of nationalism is gaining resonance for Arab youth. This generation is increasingly looking inward at their Arab brethren for leadership. A growing self-reliance on ourselves, especially model Arab nations like the UAE, is fuelling this pride. As the UAE celebrates the Expo 2020 Dubai and marks the Golden Jubilee of our nation’s formation in December, we feel hope for the future, which coincidentally is the title of this year’s Arab Youth Survey,” he continued.

This comes in as the number of Arab youth considering emigration has decreased since 2020, from 42 percent to 33 percent this year, with youngsters from the Levant and North Africa most likely to consider immigration.

“Some of the most counter-intuitive findings concern the attitude of Arab youth towards emigration. The widespread perception in the west is that Arab youth are clamouring to leave their countries, but this survey points in a very different direction,” said Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington DC.

The UAE has established a particularly strong ‘brand’ among Arab youth; this suggests that its model of diversity and tolerance has a good chance of influencing the social and cultural development of other Arab societies over time,” he added.

Canada, the US and Germany were listed as the top three countries Arab youth wanted to immigrate to with economic reasons (27 percent) and education opportunities (17 percent) the main reasons young Arabs seek to leave their country.