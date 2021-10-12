Dubai issues nearly 7,000 licences amid renewed business confidence

Dubai Economy issued 6,928 new licences in September, a growth of 68 percent compared to the same period in 2020 when the effects of Covid-19 were still being acutely felt.

More than half (56 percent) of new licences issued last month were professional, 43 percent were commercial and the remaining 1 percent was distributed among the industrial and tourism categories.

Last month, 26,232 business registration and licensing transactions were completed, up 12 percent compared to September 2020.

Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share (4,658) of new licences issued followed by Deira (2,264), and Hatta (6), a statement said.

It also showed that sole establishment companies topped the list with 36 percent, followed by limited liability companies with 25.5 percent and civil companies with 22 percent.

The figures come as Dubai’s economy has steadily rebounded from the pandemic while Expo 2020 Dubai has provided a further boost, with business confidence at its third highest level in 10 years.

According to a Dubai Chamber survey, 78 percent of survey respondents said they expect Expo 2020 Dubai to benefit their businesses in the coming months. In addition, 83 percent of business leaders expected an improvement in business conditions in Q4 compared to 66 percent in the previous quarter and 51 percent in Q2.

Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the world at the start of October, with organisers forecasting 25 million visits to the global showcase over the next six months through to March 31, 2022, despite continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.