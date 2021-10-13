Adnoc, OCI fertiliser venture to raise up to $830m in IPO

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) and Amsterdam-based partner OCI NV plan to raise up to AED3 billion ($830 million) by listing their fertiliser venture amid a boom in prices for farming feedstock and other chemicals.

The companies set a price range of AED2.45 to AED2.65 per share for Fertiglobe’s listing, implying a total valuation of as much as $6bn. The offering will include about 1.15bn shares, or 13.8 percent of the company.

Fertiglobe could benefit from a rebound in fertiliser sales over the past year, amid a broad commodities rally as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The final offer price is expected to be announced on October 20 and admission to the Abu Dhabi bourse on October 27.

Adnoc, which pumps almost all the oil and natural gas in the United Arab Emirates, is increasingly seeking to raise money from its assets and help the government fund efforts to diversify the economy. Since mid-2020, the energy firm has raised around $15bn by selling leasing rights over pipelines and property to the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

Fertiglobe’s IPO will be Adnoc’s second listing of a subsidiary this year, following the $1.1bn deal for Adnoc Drilling, which surged on its trading debut.