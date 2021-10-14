How NFTs are disrupting traditional business models

While NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been around for a few years already, the market size for these crypto assets has surged to new highs in the past year, with $2 billion having been spent on NFTs during the first three months of 2021 – a 2,100 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.

“There’s always a turning point in history which marks a complete change in the paradigm and the way we see and do things…. the first one to go and initiate change is where the money will follow – that’s part of what we’re buying into when we invest in an NFT,” said Amrita Sethis, NFT Artist.

NFTs transform digital works of art into unique verifiable assets that can be traded through blockchain technology.

Famous NFTs that have been sold include a digital artwork for $69 million from Beeple, while Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first ever Tweet for over $3m.

“NFT is not art. It’s a technology of trust, decentralisation, disintermediation, and the relationship between the artist and the ones that consume art,” shared Jorge Sebastiao, co-founder & CEO of GBO.

NFTs are bringing the possibility of art ownership to the masses, as well as appealing to the younger generation, who typically have a greater appreciation for digital platforms.

A great part of the NFT’s value can be derived when the buyer understands how to monetise and utilise it during this new paradigm shift, emphasised Sebastiao.

Commenting on how consumers can avoid losses when it comes to NFTs, Mark Hill (pictured above), partner and head of commercial, IP & TMT Middle East, Charles Russell Speechlys’ Commercial, said: “They need to be very clear about their objectives.

“You have to be very clear about your reasons for wanting to buy an NFT, whether it is to buy it as a tradable collectible, or a technology-backed art for investment purposes, or because you simply like it.

“NFTs, if nothing else, are currently a world of opportunity, but also uncertainty – so being very clear about the ‘why’ is crucial,” he added.

Redefining traditional business models

NFTs are creating opportunities for big brands, local artists, and everyday digital consumers alike.

While ownership transactions traditionally depended on layers of middlemen, NFTs have completely changed the rules of ownership, acting as an authenticator and viable proof of ownership existing on a digital ledger or blockchain.

“It is like a serial number that allows you to prove that you are the owner of the art piece,” said Sebastiao (pictured below).

In addition, artists can attach stipulations to an NFT that ensures they get some of the proceeds every time it is resold, meaning they benefit if their work increases in value.

“Using the example of a DJ, the content owner would get paid directly for every play that happens. So, you’re essentially disintermediating players, such as Google and Facebook, and bringing more value directly to the artist,” added Sebastiao.

“This is a completely new business model that is not ad driven – it is a ‘direct to consumer’ business model.”

Hill further cemented the reliability of NFTs as ‘tokens of trust’, in which he reiterated that transactions recorded on blockchains cannot be changed and these smart contracts can be used to ensure that money and assets change hands and both parties honour their agreements.

NFTs are also changing the ways companies are marketing and branding themselves to consumers, shared Sethis (pictured above), helping provide users with new experiences and reigniting brand awareness and affinity.

“Brands need to start thinking seriously about their NFT strategy – consumers will then look beyond NFTs as ‘complicated’ technology and start enjoying and consuming them more,” she added.