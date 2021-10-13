Media intelligence firm Carma looks to double revenues in five years

Content and data analysis group Carma is looking to double its revenue to nearly $50 million over the next five years and undergo an extensive expansion programme as the pandemic continues to change the media landscape.

Mazen Nahawi, CEO and founder of Carma, told Arabian Business the journey to achieving these targets will see the media company increase its spend on technology and team development, while opening new offices across the globe.

“Our key goals now are to deepen our integrated products and the value we deliver to our clients,” said Nahawi. “From a corporate point of view, we are looking to double revenue to nearly $50m during the next five years. In order to do so, we will be increasing spend on technology and team development, while expanding with new offices across the US, Europe, MENA (including KSA) and Asia.”

Nahawi (pictured below), who has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, said the “most interesting development” over the last 18 months of Covid, has been the surge in all forms of Media consumption, which has been primarily across social and digital forms, but also with traditional media including TV, radio and print.

“The number of people engaged with media has more than doubled, as has the amount of time spent browsing all forms of news content,” he said. Although he cautioned: “The downside here has been the uprise in bots, fake news and misinformation, as well as the growing trend of major media organisations to restrict content behind expensive paywalls or, as with social media platforms, eliminate or restrict APIs which provide data about metrics and engagement trends.”

Carma captures, monitors and analyses content and data to help clients boost return on investments.

“Without media intelligence you simply do not know where your reputation lies – and it’s critical to track your brand, products and customers across all media to find out what is being said instantaneously so you can engage effectively,” he said.