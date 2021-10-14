UAE non-oil foreign trade grows 27% to $245bn in H1

Non-oil foreign trade in the UAE witnessed growth of 27 percent in the first half of the year compared to the corresponding six months in 2020 as the country continues to chart a course of recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Significantly, it also represented a 6 percent increase compared to the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

According to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Economy, the total value of the country’s non-oil foreign trade amounted to nearly AED900 billion ($245bn) in the opening half of 2021.

The value of non-oil exports alone amounted to AED170bn ($46.3bn) during this period, posting a growth of 44 percent compared to the first half of 2020 and 41 percent over the same period in 2019.

The contribution of non-oil exports to the country’s total non-oil foreign trade during the same period (first half of 2021) grew to 19 percent from 16.6 percent in 2020 and 14.2 percent in 2019.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi (pictured below), UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “The latest figures confirm the distinguished position of the UAE as a vital regional and global trade hub and an influential player that contributes to reshaping the global trade landscape to make it more flexible and sustainable with the aim of restoring the pace of activity and growth in the post-Covid era.”

A study by the Ministry of Economy on the preliminary data of non-oil foreign trade activities revealed that the value of the UAE’s gold exports exceeded AED70bn (19.1bn) in H1 2021.

It showed a growth of 48 percent compared to H1 2020, while the rest of the non-oil exports except gold totalled AED98bn ($26.7bn) with a growth of 42 percent compared to H1 2020 and 20 percent compared to H1 2019. It also revealed that 87 percent of the country’s non-oil exports are locally made and that 13 percent come from free zones and customs warehouses.