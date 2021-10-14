Emirates expecting over 190,000 passengers through Dubai hub this weekend

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has revealed that it is expecting over 190,000 passengers to be arriving and departing through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport this weekend.

As schools close for the mid-term break, the carrier said it expects Friday (October 15) to be the busiest day, “particularly as many customers depart on morning flights, although high passenger traffic is expected to start today, and will run through 28 October”, according to a statement on its website.

In addition, more than 430,000 passengers are scheduled to arrive on Emirates flights during that same period, as many make their way for holidays in Dubai, and for Expo 2020, with popular routes, including to and from the UK, India and Saudi Arabia, now reopened for travellers.

Emirates handled almost 1.2 million customers at its hub in Dubai over July and August.

The number compares to just 402,000 passengers during the same months in 2020 as the carrier, and Dubai International Airport, continues to make huge strides in the return of international air travel to and through the emirate.