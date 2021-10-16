Sharjah unveils four new luxury hospitality projects amid tourism push

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has unveiled four new luxury hospitality projects as the emirate’s tourism sector seeks to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan, a luxury hotel in Kalba, a hotel in Khorfakkan which will feature UAE’s first waterpark in the east coast and Al Bridi Resort at the Sharjah Safari project in Al Dhaid aim to boost visitor numbers to the central and eastern regions.

Sharjah also announced that the Mysk Moon Retreat has begun welcoming guests and bookings to experience the emirate’s luxury glamping destination.

The family-friendly Mysk Moon Retreat comprises 10 single-bed domes with private pools, four family tents with private pools, and two single-bed tents.

It is part of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection brand, managed by Mysk by Shaza, which also includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, Mysk Al Faya Retreat in Mleiha, and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the heart of the Al Badayer desert.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal (pictured below), executive chairman of Shurooq said: “With Mysk Moon Retreat now welcoming guests and bookings, this marks an exciting expansion of Shurooq’s portfolio of boutique hospitality offerings in the central region of Sharjah.”

He said the new Al Jabal Resort will comprise 45 eco-friendly units including a private royal suite with swimming pool. The 187,000 sq m project which is being developed on the slopes of the Al Soueifa mountain, will feature a restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception and lobby.

Various attractions around the project will be connected via walking routes and tracks with a completion date set for March 2022, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The Shurooq official also announced the development of a new 28,000 sq m hospitality project in Khorfakkan, opposite the Khorfakkan Port, to feature 75 luxurious units and the UAE’s first waterpark on the east coast, a shopping complex, restaurant, gym, spa, marina, and residential units.

A new five-star hotel will also be built in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast featuring 80 units, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

The Al Bridi Resort and Petting Zoo in Al Dhaid is being developed in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, as part of the Sharjah Safari project, the largest safari in the world outside Africa, and is expected to start operations at the end of this year.

Shurooq also announced it has begun operations in expanding both Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the natural dunes of Al Badayer, in response to growing demand.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat will add 20 new luxurious tents while Mysk Al Badayer Retreat will house 15 new tents.