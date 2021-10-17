AB/Talks: Exploring the importance of conversational commerce

The MENA region’s e-commerce sector is among the fastest growing in the world, valued at $22 billion in 2020, while the retail market has become highly competitive, saturated with endless choices and few barriers to entry.

With retailers constantly vying for the attention of consumers, especially during the past year, they have had to ditch their ‘business as usual’ approach. Consumers have also had time to rethink their shopping options – balancing the convenience of online with the immediacy of heading in-store.

As a result, the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the sector to one that embraces a hybrid retail approach – a seamless blend between bricks and clicks – and requires a hyper-personalised shopping experience.

Supported by Zendesk, the ‘AB/Talks Could customer service be your secret sales sauce?’ webinar will explore the emerging approach that is revolutionising customer experience and loyalty, as well as permeating global e-commerce retailers and start-ups – conversational commerce.

With the majority of EMEA leaders (67 percent) agreeing that the pandemic has rapidly accelerated digital transformation, according to a Zendesk study, retailers are now expected to adopt more innovative strategies and technologies to remain afloat, win new customers, and retain old ones.

For e-commerce businesses and retailers, the choice has become clear – having a unified, robust, conversational commerce strategy is the key to continued success and increased revenue. Conversational commerce relies on creating an ongoing relationship with consumers throughout the entire customer journey.

By employing an integrated omnichannel customer service solution, brands can deliver greater personalisation and interactivity, whether through a store assistant, a customer service agent, or even a chatbot.

In today’s e-commerce and retail world, customers expect convenience and immediacy – and on the channel of their choice. When coupled with a conversational commerce strategy, automation can help retailers build loyalty, grow trust and create engaging online experiences.

Through AI, retailers are able to turn millions of real-time data points on customers into personalised recommendations and actionable insights for their business.

The webinar, moderated by Arabian Business editor-in-chief Staff Writer on Wednesday October 20 at 2pm (GST), will also look at how the right tech platform can help provide retailers with a 360-degree view of their customers, as well as ensure a seamless integration of all communication channels – a key aspect for the success of conversational commerce.

Speakers include retail experts, Celine Maher, regional vice president UKI & Emerging markets at Zendesk; Halima Jumani, director of finance and operations at Kibsons – one of the biggest grocery e-commerce players in the UAE; Lina Ghallagher, e-commerce consultant at Emerce Consulting; Kate Hardcastle, retail and consumer expert; and Ryan den Roojen, chief e-commerce officer at Chalhoub Group.

To join the discussion around the evolution of customer loyalty and how conversational commerce can help boost satisfaction, retention, and create personalised customer experiences, register here.