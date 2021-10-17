How region’s consumers ‘rediscovered’ PCs during coronavirus

With the prevalence of smart phones across the world, demand for personal computers (PCs) had been waning up until it was revived by coronavirus, said Emmanuel Fromont, corporate vice president, Acer Inc. and president of Acer EMEA.

Remote working and schooling being a global reality last year, people quickly discovered it was more efficient to work and study on a laptop than it was on a mobile’s small screen – and global demand for PCs skyrocketed, reaching the highest it had been in 20 years, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

While demand for PCs is forecast to slow down, with the post-pandemic economic recovery phase well underway, Fromont expects the market to remain healthy.

“People needed PCs during the pandemic to work from home and entertain themselves through gaming. Although we are always asked if, now that we are in the recovery phase of the pandemic, demand for PCs will slow down again, we don’t believe this will be the case. We think that people realised that, while their mobile is a great device, they need a PC to do their job efficiently, to learn and game,” said Fromont.

“I think there was a rediscovery of the PC being a great device and this is going to carry the industry for the next three-to-five years. There won’t be growth compared to the boom in the last two years, but we will also not go back to where we were in 2018 or 2019,” he continued.

Fromont added: “I think that the industry will remain healthy, so on this we’re fortunate. But supply will fix itself, competition will be intense and this is where executing your strategy is critical. This is why we continue to focus on gaming and on sustainability; we want to continue to do what we’ve executed right so far.”

Sustainability has been a main focus of Acer, with the multinational hardware and electronics giant recently expanding on its Aspire Vero line of sustainably made products, which it introduced six months ago.

“We believe this is a really great initiative and we didn’t want it to be a one-product story, we want to make it the heart of our strategy moving forward. So we came with an extension of that line-up to include a range of commercial consumer-products, from mouses to keyboards, using post-consumer recycled plastics. Moving forward, we want to extend that more and more in all the products we do,” said Fromont.

“We want to bring the whole industry towards that direction and bring our own suppliers to work with us on delivering those products. We also want to make sure that our products are repairable so you can extend their lifespan,” he continued.

Fromont believes investing in corporate sustainability does not have to be in conflict with a company’s bottom-line and pays-off in the long run.

“We don’t pretend we’re for charity, but we believe the brand image that will result from the leadership we can show will make our brand stand out from competition. The ultimate goal is to have sustainability at the heart of my business while still contributing to my bottom line,” said Fromont.

From its regional headquarters in Dubai, Acer plans to continue its expansion, having entered the Egypt market last year. Although the recent logistics and shipping hurdles have limited Acer’s product delivery, “we are trying to continue to deliver wherever we have footprint”, said Fromont.

“We hope we can re-accelerate because we’re fortunate that the demand is very strong. We’ve been doing very well in gaming in the region. When you’re limited in products, you tend to push more high-mid to high-end products and the region has been great, but from a revenue perspective we see a lot of growth on the horizon. When supply comes back we want to continue to expand and grow in the region,” he continued.