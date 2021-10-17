UAE Covid cases fall below 100 for first time since March 2020

The United Arab Emirates has reported fewer than 100 coronavirus cases for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

The Gulf nation reported 99 new infections on Sunday. With 86 percent of its population fully inoculated, the UAE has one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world and cases have dropped by about 95 percent since the start of August.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) also announced on Sunday two deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,120. While an additional 153 individuals fully recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 732,296.

On Saturday Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired the 100th meeting of the committee at Expo 2020 Dubai, where he thanked all the people and organisations across the emirate who contributed to the effort to contain the virus and restore normal life.

He added that “the stringent implementation of globally-benchmarked precautionary protocols, the strong crisis-preparedness of various government entities, and the commitment of the public to observe preventive measures, have all combined to contain the virus”, according to a report from news agency WAM.