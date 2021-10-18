Inside the trade relationship between Australia and the GCC

With a $7.3 billion-worth two-way trade of goods and services and 300 Australian companies operating out of the country, economic ties between Australia and the UAE are historically strong.

As such, Australia is leveraging Expo 2020 Dubai, which opened its doors on October 1, to deepen its relationship with the Emirates and explore new opportunities in the wider GCC markets, according to the country’s Minister of Trade Dan Tehan.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Tehan discussed the potential the Gulf region presents for Australia’s export markets, to expand its trade, its plan for the six-month long exhibition and what opportunities GCC investors should be seeking in Australia.

How will Australia leverage Expo 2020 Dubai to build economic opportunities with the GCC?

Expo 2020 Dubai is an unmissable opportunity for Australia to build on existing relationships and identify new trade and investment opportunities. With 192 nations participating, Expo 2020 offers a gateway not only to the Middle East but to the whole world.

Expo 2020 provides opportunities for Australia to highlight the capabilities of its businesses; attract inbound investment; and tap into opportunities to expand export markets.

We aim to provide opportunities for Australian businesses to promote their strengths in key industries including agribusiness and food, advanced manufacturing, mining and resources, education, space, healthcare, infrastructure, services, technology, creative industries, space and sport.

We will host more than 140 business events at the Australian pavilion, mostly focused on business and trade. This includes trade and investment workshops, seminars (both virtual and in-person) and delegations to promote Australian capabilities and attract foreign direct investment.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan officially opens the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image: DFAT/Viktoryia Vinnakava

Describe the existing trade relationship between the UAE, and the wider Gulf, and Australia. How do you think Expo will further that?

We have strong ties with the UAE and our two-way trade of goods and services stands at AUS$9.8 billion ($7.3bn) with considerable investment in Australia from the UAE. Approximately 16,000 Australian residents live in the UAE and around 300 Australian companies operate there.

More broadly, the Gulf region offers exciting opportunities for expanded trade and investment. The Gulf’s efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons, its growing population; and economic complementarities with Australia, all create opportunities.

Australian businesses are well placed to offer high-quality goods and services across a range of sectors and Australian companies and education providers are well established in the GCC market.

Major construction projects across the Gulf create a market for Australian engineering firms and professional service providers. Health services also contribute to our trade balance by establishing and managing healthcare clinics and hospitals, mobile health, facilities, training and advisory services.

More than 50 Australian companies are active in Saudi Arabia, working on a range of technology and infrastructure contracts for the kingdom’s giga-projects.

We welcome further investment from Gulf sovereign wealth funds. Official investment by the Gulf states in Australia in 2020 was approximately $24.5bn. Australia’s agricultural sector and growing renewable energy sector continue to look for foreign capital investment, complementing the investment priorities of the Gulf states’ sovereign wealth funds.

Trade Minister Tehan views the Australian products on sale at the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with ‘Wattle the Koala’ in hand. With Commissioner General for Expo Justin McGowan. Image: DFAT/Viktoryia Vinnakava

Have any trade agreements between Australia and the UAE been signed on the back of Expo yet? If so, in what?

I had the pleasure of meeting with my counterpart minister Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi and a number of ministers and leaders of industry during my time in the UAE. We had fruitful and wide-ranging discussions. The possibility of a free trade agreement between our countries was at the top of the agenda. These discussions were over and above the 140 business events taking place at the Australian pavilion over the course of the Expo – this will no doubt bolster the trade and investment links between our countries.

What can Expo 2020 Dubai do to drive the global economic recovery?

This year’s World Expo will look very different to every other event in Expo’s 170-year history.

The last 18 months have been a tough time for all countries, because of Covid-19. The pandemic has underscored that we live in a truly global community of nations. The Dubai Expo organisers should be congratulated for organising this truly magnificent global event.

On some of the most important issues we face – whether it is the pandemic, rising poverty, or economic instability – our collective successes and failures are felt by all. This is why events like Expo 2020, which celebrate and bring together our global community, are so important.

Trade Minister Tehan and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, explore the visitor experience at the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. With Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore, Commissioner General Justin McGowan, and Consul General Dubai Ian Halliday. Image: DFAT/Nathan Sheather

How is Australia’s private sector involved in Expo 2020? Are there any opportunities for it to foster growth through the world fair?

Expo 2020 Dubai has provided an opportunity for Australian companies to reengage with traditional partners and progress market diversification strategies. Australian companies have already secured over AUS$170m ($125.8m) worth of Expo related contracts.

To support additional business opportunities, the federal government, in collaboration with Australian states and territories, industry bodies, research institutions, and partner nations, are delivering an extensive trade and investment program across priority sectors – education, food & agribusiness, water, sport, healthcare, infrastructure, mining & resources, space, and digital technology.

What should GCC investors be looking at in terms of new opportunities in Australia?

Australia is one of the easiest places in the world to start a company, gain credit and conduct business.

Many factors make it an attractive investment destination – its economic resilience; strategic location; increased global trade and investment ties with Asia; ease of doing business; and a proven record of innovation.

Sound regulation, lack of corruption, and the rule of law make Australia a secure base for expansion into the Indo-Pacific region. But our greatest asset is our creative, resourceful and enterprising people, as one of the most multicultural and multilingual countries in the world.

Trade Minister Tehan and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy explore the visitor experience at the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. With Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore, Commissioner General Justin McGowan, and Consul General Dubai Ian Halliday. Image: DFAT/Viktoryia Vinnakava

There are opportunities for Gulf investors to increase their already significant investments in Australia in both traditional and emerging areas. Australia is ranked equal first in the world in terms of technological readiness, alongside Singapore and Sweden. Australian technology companies like Atlassian, Canva and Afterpay have become global names. As the sixth largest producer of food in the world and 12th largest exporter of agriculture products, Australia naturally has cutting-edge capabilities, including in food and agribusiness technology.

There are attractive investment opportunities in these and other sectors. Our healthcare sector is set to triple over the next decade and digital health is expanding. Australia is investing more than AUS$35bn ($25.9bn) in renewable energy, and foreign investment is vitally important to help us transition to a green future.

Renewable electricity generation in Australia has more than doubled over the last ten years, and updates to electricity rules enable investment in electricity transmission infrastructure. The government’s initiatives protect jobs in energy-reliant businesses while creating new ones in the low emissions technology sectors, such as carbon capture technology and new hydrogen hubs.