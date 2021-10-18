Crypto asset and blockchain hub to be created in Dubai

A crypto asset and blockchain hub is to be developed at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

It comes following a deal signed between the DWTC Free Zone and CNMENA Holding BVI – parent company of CoinMENA – the Sharia-compliant digital asset exchange company licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

“CoinMENA has made great strides in advancing the region’s digital asset exchange landscape,” said Abdalla Al Banna, vice president of free zone operations at DWTC. “Through this MoU, we will harness the expertise of CoinMENA to accelerate Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone’s role as an incubator for companies, underpinned by blockchain and cryptographic technologies, which continue to drive the digital-led economy.”

The agreement will also see CNMENA Holding relocate CoinMENA’s UAE headquarters to the DWTC Free Zone to create a dedicated talent centre for its future engineering, compliance and resourcing requirements.

The MoU follows a recent agreement between DWTC Authority and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to support the regulation, offering, issuance, listing and trading of crypto assets and related financial activities within the DWTC free zone.