Fertiglobe set to price Abu Dhabi IPO at top end

Fertiglobe Holding’s initial public offering is set to price at the top end of an initial range, raising as much as $830 million in what will be Abu Dhabi’s third-largest listing.

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., and OCI NV, may sell shares in Fertiglobe at AED2.65 ($0.72) each, according to terms seen by Bloomberg on Monday. The initial range was set at AED2.45 to AED2.65 and attracted enough demand to cover the books at the top end on the first day.

Adnoc and OCI are offering 13.8 percent of Fertiglobe in the IPO that comes as the business booms, thanks in part to a natural-gas shortage hurting rivals in Europe. The firm will be valued at $6 billion.

Fertiglobe’s listing is the latest in a string of Middle Eastern IPOs that have attracted billions in orders. Adnoc’s drilling unit surged on trading debut earlier this month, after raising ($1.1bn) in the emirate’s biggest ever listing. The listing drew orders worth $34bn.

In neighbouring Riyadh, ACWA Power International and Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit sold shares last month at the top end of their initial range.

Offer highlights: