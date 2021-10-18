Abu Dhabi Ports sees strong revenue growth in first half of 2021

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has announced that its revenues increased by 21 percent year-on-year in the first six months to AED1.8 billion ($499 million).

Compared to AED1.5 billion in the first half of 2020, the growth has been driven by organic growth, diversification into new businesses, new leases and partnerships, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA rose 8 percent year-on-year to AED770 million, up from AED714 million in the first half of 2020, with growth across most of the business clusters, it added.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, is a measure of a company’s overall financial performance and is used as an alternative to net income in some circumstances.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “Our results demonstrate our resilience and the robust growth we have achieved across our business in line with our strategy. We are committed to driving development and diversification to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economy.

“Our financial performance is underpinned by continued expansions and increased activity, with key partnerships and joint ventures being established that are expected to deliver reliable returns in the future.”

He added: “We are focused on growing our customer base across all of our business clusters. A significant part of our business is based on long-term contracts that provide reliable and stable revenues.”

The underlying business witnessed cargo volumes growing from 15 million metric tonnes in H1 2020 to 25 million metric tonnes in the last six months, while container throughput grew from 1.57 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 1.59 million TEUs during the same period. Industrial zones also leased about 2.4 million sq m of land during H1.

From a capital-raising standpoint, AD Ports Group successfully issued a AED3.67 billion bond dually listed on the London Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in May 2021, achieving the lowest coupon rate for an Abu Dhabi government-related entity at the time.

Martin Aarup, group chief financial officer, AD Ports Group, said: “Coming out of the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are focusing on delivering solid returns and managing our capital effectively. Our invested capital increased from AED19.4 billion in 2020 to AED22.4 billion in 2021 in line with our ongoing expansion program.”