Dubai start-up looking to bridge the gap for graduates

A British-expat in Dubai is looking to bridge the gap between graduates and the workplace.

FJ Smith has launched Clearview With FJ with the aim of empowering students across the region and giving them the best possible start into the world of work.

The Coaches Training Institute (CTI) qualified female entrepreneur is working with schools and universities on one hand, as well as businesses and corporates, in a bid to smoothen the transition from academia into employment.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, FJ talks about the inspiration behind the start-up, why now was the right time to launch, and plans for the future.

When did you come up with the idea of Clearview With FJ or realise there was a gap in the market for the business?

When I was the executive coach at London School of Economics (LSE). Previous to this I had run the graduate scheme at Lloyd’s of London and when interviewing these candidates, who had gone to top universities, in some cases they just didn’t have what we were looking for in terms of critical thinking, quality content when presenting and working as a team under pressure.

When I moved to LSE it became even more apparent. I was seeing things from the students’ perspective. Confidence was low, they didn’t really know how to present themselves or a topic to the best of their abilities because they were letting the “I’m not good enough” gremlin get into their heads.

It was a real light bulb moment for me. Corporates have this high expectation of new graduates, they’re “from a top” university so they’ll be great and make real waves. Reality then kicks in and some graduates struggle for the first few months, which then impacts confidence and work productivity. The ripple effect of confidence knocking can be detrimental to any seasoned professional, but to a graduate, it’s harder to pick themselves back up.

Why are we then, as schools, universities and corporates, not investing more in our students to help them hit the ground running?

For me it’s simple. Investment means they’ll perform way better, resulting in corporates having higher productivity rates and higher profits.

FJ Smith, founder and managing director of ClearView With FJ.

What is your business plan?

To roll out my programmes and career coaching to schools and universities across the UAE. In turn, take what I’m learning from academia and help corporates build or adapt their internship and/or graduate programmes.

By doing so, academia and corporates will have students falling over themselves to get onto their programmes because they know that they’re investing in them as individuals and that they’re going to be employed by a top brand, not just a name.

Why is now the right time to launch this new business?

Why not? For me there is no right or wrong time. What mattered to me was my research, giving free talks, listening to students, teachers, lecturers and parents. Taking all of that and working for the past 12 months behind the scenes has really helped with me knowing that this was the right time to launch.

It just so happened that Covid-19 struck and it highlighted even more that our mental wellbeing, learning new skills and adapting, is so very important and corporates have really woken up to that, globally. We need to change and adapt, as Covid-19 has taught us all.

Is the company bootstrapped or have you raised capital from investors? Can you take us through your funding journey?

It’s completely bootstrapped. I have sometimes questioned “why did I decide that?” For me, it’s really important to invest in yourself, whether it be additional training, opening yourself up to new experiences or taking a risk. By doing so, I have to answer to myself every day and I’m fully committed to my business, so why not invest in myself, just like what I advise to my clients.

The ripple effect of confidence knocking can be detrimental to any seasoned professional.

Where would you like to see the company in the next five years?

I would really like the UAE to be a leader in investing in our youth. We move here either as adults or we are born here and we invest so much of our time and money building our families, friends and professional network here in this country. It’s a real shame that corporates don’t do more to pursue the homegrown talent that we have here in the country and that the universities we have here aren’t recognised more for the fantastic courses that they offer.

What is the best advice anyone has ever given you?

“I’ve got a secret to tell you”. I was five-years-old and my sister taught me the value of confidentiality. It’s in everything that I do.

Clients will tell me their innermost darkest secret and that’s something that I hold in very high regard. They’ve trusted you as a coach and there’s zero judgement, which is what makes the coaching conversation so mind-blowing.

When you remove judgement and fear of breaking your trust, anything is possible. I have a lot to thank her for.

What is your vision for the company?

That we take our programmes across the Middle East, we empower a younger generation and in doing so we get corporates to do more by investing into the future talent that will one day run their companies.