Dubai-based Damac partners with Irish outfit Dataplex

Dubai-based Damac Group has partnered with Dataplex Group Limited, which will see them take a 45 percent shareholding in the Irish company.

Dataplex’s primary shareholders, Damac Group and Chirisa, have acquired a land parcel in Abbotstown, Ireland, for a greenfield 70MW+ data centre and an industrial campus development in the Irish capital, Dublin.

Earlier this year, Damac Group made its foray into the data centre industry by launching Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai.

Hussain Sajwani, founder of Damac, said: “Damac Group, through its global digital infrastructure company Edgnex, is developing data centre facilities to support the growth of digital economies across the globe.

“Our work with Dataplex enables us to serve exponential demand coming from local markets, driven by rapid digital transformation, booming digital economies, and growing internet users.”

Dataplex Group Limited is a data centre colocation, engineering and construction solutions company headquartered in Dublin.

“Damac Group has a unique vision for the data centre market, and we look forward to helping it to bring its disruptive model to more cities around the world. Together with Damac Group, we can deliver digital infrastructure in underserved markets and support the growth of local digital economies,” said Eddie Kilbane, co-founder and CEO of Dataplex Group.