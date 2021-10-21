UAE-Israel trade deal on track to be signed in 2022, says ambassador

Israel-UAE negotiations on a comprehensive trade deal are progressing as scheduled and is set to be signed next year, according to Israel’s ambassador to the UAE.

Amir Hayek, who took charge as the first Israeli ambassador to the UAE last week, told state news agency WAM that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be signed within the nine-month timeframe set by foreign ministers in June.

“For me, the sky is the limit [regarding the potential of bilateral relations]. In order to work and to improve [bilateral] trade figures, we need the CEPA,” said Hayek in an interview with WAM.

Hayek revealed that in a conversation with the Israeli Minister of Economy, Orna Barbivai, the latter expressed her commitment to the timeframe to sign the CEPA: “We are pushing, and we will [finish it] on time; I can assure you.”

His comments follow predictions by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce that trade between the UAE and Israel could total $1.5 billion by the end of 2021.

This annual order is similar to that of Israel’s trade dealings with countries such as Russia or Brazil.

Based on the UAE’s trade volume with other non-Arab countries in the region, the FICC said it is likely to see bilateral trade of $5 billion plus within two to three years.

The number of Israeli companies operating in the UAE is expected to double over the next year, according to the president of the UAE-Israel Business Council (UIBC).

Dorian Barak said in July that he expects over 1,000 Israeli companies to be active in the UAE by July 2022.

The global Covid-19 pandemic could be the only barrier to further growth in bilateral economic relations, he added in comments made on the occasion of the first anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords (pictured above).

The US-brokered deal normalised diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel, which paved the way for Israel establishing diplomatic relations with three more Arab nations – Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.