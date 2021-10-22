Dubai members–only business club sees spike in membership after revamp

The Capital Club, the members-only business club in Dubai International Financial Centre, has announced a surge in new membership following a refurbishment of facilities.

The club said it recorded the highest number of new memberships in September, with a 25 percent increase compared to 2019.

It added in a statement that the increased interest from the business community to join the club “reflected the economic resurgence and confidence that we are truly past the restrictions and limitations caused by the pandemic”.

Mohamed Karmaoui, general manager, said: “As we move forward with a renewed vision, our long-term strategy is for the club to become a collaborative institution that is the voice of business and brings transformation in the city. This is what distinguishes the Capital Club from everyone else.”

He added: “Members, who are business leaders from diverse sectors, have their finger on the pulse of Dubai and there is an increased participation in the multistakeholder roundtable discussions on relevant and important topics such as sustainability, digital economy, gender balance, mobility, startup ecosystem, talent retention, data privacy, AI ethics, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, creative economy and much more.”

Last year, the Capital Club announced refurbishment plans which included improvements to its high-end restaurants, luxurious accommodation, barbershop and gym, as well as the introduction of private meeting rooms.

Prior to the revamp, membership reportedly dropped to about 1,000 from a peak of roughly 1,500 members.