Dubai South to target commercial investors with The Avenue launch

Master developer Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of The Avenue, a limited number of freehold plots which can be purchased and developed by investors for commercial use.

The new launch follows the vast development of Dubai South, the successful sell-out of several freehold projects as well as sales of residential plots at the Residential District that were launched earlier by the company.

The Avenue will vary in sizes, with plots ranging from 30,000 to 55,000 square feet. Prices start at AED250 per square feet.

Dubai South Properties said in a statement that it will also offer a payment plan of up to three years, adding that interested investors can obtain all required licences directly from Dubai South Freezone.

A Dubai South Properties spokesperson said: “Following the successful sell-out of other mixed-use developments that we had launched over the last few years, and the surge in demand from investors on both residential and commercial properties, we decided to launch The Avenue, hence create an exceptional opportunity for those who are considering owning their private commercial land for their various business needs.

“We are also confident that Expo 2020 will play a pivotal role in attracting investors, who will be keen to explore investment opportunities in Dubai.”

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties.