Middle East fertiliser firm Fertiglobe raises $795m in IPO backed by Singapore

Abu Dhabi’s state energy company and OCI NV has raised $795 million by listing their Middle Eastern fertiliser venture, drawing around $17 billion of orders and attracting investors including a Singapore sovereign wealth fund and US activist investor Jeff Ubben.

Fertiglobe Holding shares were sold at AED2.55 each, the middle of the price range, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Amsterdam-based OCI said on Wednesday. The company will be valued at $5.8bn and the stock will start trading in Abu Dhabi on October 27.

Singapore’s GIC Pte and Ubben’s Inclusive Capital Partners had committed $150m between them before the final terms were announced. Just under 14 percent of Fertiglobe will be listed.

Fertiglobe’s sales have soared over the past year, with the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic triggering a surge in commodity prices. Demand has been further boosted in recent weeks as European fertiliser companies cut production amid an energy crisis.

The company drew enough orders to cover the top end of its initial price range of AED2.45 to AED2.65 dirhams on the first day.

Citigroup Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley managed the listing.

It is the latest in a string of Middle Eastern deals. Adnoc’s drilling unit surged 30 percent on its trading debut earlier this month after a $1.1bn IPO, the biggest-ever in the United Arab Emirates’ capital.

In neighbouring Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power International got more than $300bn of orders for its $1.2bn IPO, while the listing of Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit was also heavily oversubscribed.

More dividends

OCI now owns around half Fertiglobe’s stock, while Adnoc has cut its holding to 36.2 percent from 42 percent.

The company operates four fertiliser and chemical plants in Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Algeria. It is a key part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to export hydrogen, a fuel seen as crucial to the global transition away from coal and oil. Adnoc is investing in so-called blue hydrogen, created by converting gas and capturing the carbon dioxide emissions. It is usually shipped in the form of ammonia.

Fertiglobe made revenue of $1.55bn in 2020 and $1.26bn in the first six months of 2021. This month it raise dividend guidance for the second half of the year to $200m from $150m.

Adnoc, which pumps almost all the oil and gas in the UAE, is seeking to raise money from its assets and help the government fund efforts to diversify the economy. Since mid-2020, the energy firm has raised around $15bn by selling leasing rights over pipelines and property to the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

Fertiglobe’s IPO is Adnoc’s second listing of a subsidiary this year, after that of Adnoc Drilling.