Dubai property sales hit near-8 year high in September

Dubai’s real estate market registered the highest value of sales for nearly eight years in September, according to figures compiled by Mo’asher, the emirate’s official sales price index.

It said that there were 5,762 property sales transactions worth over AED16.2 billion last month, the most since December 2013.

The September total brings the year-to-date total value to over AED100 billion, it added.

Mo’asher, launched by Dubai Land Department (DLD) in cooperation with Property Finder, said the average price of apartments stood at AED954,524 while the average price of villas/townhouses was AED 1,940,843.

It added that in just nine months, the value of real estate sales transactions in Dubai is 45.2 percent more than 2020 as a whole and is already the highest yearly sales figure since 2017.

In September, 56 percent of all sales transactions were for secondary/ready properties and 44 percent were for off-plan properties.

The off-plan market transacted 2,530 properties worth a total of AED5.1 billion, the highest in over eight years.

The secondary market transacted 3,232 sales deals worth AED11.1 billion.

The third quarter has been the best Q3 recorded in the history of Dubai’s real estate sector in terms of sales transaction value and the best Q3 for sales transaction volume since 2009 after recording 15,927 sales transactions worth AED42.35 billion.

When compared to Q3 2020, Q3 showed an increase of 85.4 percent in sales transaction volume and an increase of 135.4 percent in sales transaction value.

Compared to pre-covid times in Q3 2019, there was an increase of 64.5 percent in volume and an increase of 138.8 percent in value.